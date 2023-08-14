Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. (NASDAQ:ODFL) Shares Sold by Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd.

Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. lowered its position in Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. (NASDAQ:ODFL – Free Report) by 65.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,894 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 5,425 shares during the period. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd.’s holdings in Old Dominion Freight Line were worth $986,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line by 1.1% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,860,421 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $3,243,791,000 after buying an additional 113,806 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in Old Dominion Freight Line by 2.7% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 8,415,441 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $2,388,134,000 after acquiring an additional 220,879 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line by 24.2% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,184,457 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $744,550,000 after purchasing an additional 425,324 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,169,575 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $615,412,000 after purchasing an additional 22,804 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line during the 4th quarter worth approximately $302,241,000. 72.38% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

ODFL has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Bank of America upgraded Old Dominion Freight Line from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the company from $331.00 to $391.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 27th. 22nd Century Group reissued a “maintains” rating on shares of Old Dominion Freight Line in a research note on Thursday, April 27th. Susquehanna lowered their target price on shares of Old Dominion Freight Line from $326.00 to $310.00 in a report on Thursday, April 27th. VNET Group reaffirmed a “maintains” rating on shares of Old Dominion Freight Line in a research note on Friday, June 30th. Finally, 888 reiterated a “maintains” rating on shares of Old Dominion Freight Line in a report on Thursday, April 27th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $360.57.

Old Dominion Freight Line Stock Performance

Old Dominion Freight Line stock opened at $410.78 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 1.45 and a quick ratio of 1.45. Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. has a 12 month low of $240.00 and a 12 month high of $429.24. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $368.49 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $345.50. The company has a market cap of $44.89 billion, a PE ratio of 35.69, a P/E/G ratio of 4.88 and a beta of 1.12.

Old Dominion Freight Line (NASDAQ:ODFL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 26th. The transportation company reported $2.65 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.63 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $1.41 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.44 billion. Old Dominion Freight Line had a net margin of 21.49% and a return on equity of 34.58%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 15.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $3.30 EPS. Research analysts expect that Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. will post 10.65 earnings per share for the current year.

Old Dominion Freight Line Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 20th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 6th will be given a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.39%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 5th. Old Dominion Freight Line’s payout ratio is 13.90%.

Old Dominion Freight Line declared that its board has initiated a share buyback plan on Wednesday, July 26th that authorizes the company to buyback $3.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the transportation company to reacquire up to 6.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are often a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Old Dominion Freight Line Company Profile

Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc operates as a less-than-truckload (LTL) motor carrier in the United States and North America. It provides regional, inter-regional, and national LTL services, including expedited transportation. The company also offers various value-added services, such as container drayage, truckload brokerage, and supply chain consulting.

Further Reading

