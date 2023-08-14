Oncopeptides AB (publ) (OTC:ONPPF) Rating Lowered to Hold at DNB Markets

Oncopeptides AB (publ) (OTC:ONPPF – Get Free Report) was downgraded by investment analysts at DNB Markets from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Monday, FlyOnTheWall reports.

Oncopeptides AB (publ) Trading Up 13.3 %

ONPPF opened at $0.85 on Monday. Oncopeptides AB has a 12 month low of $0.75 and a 12 month high of $0.85. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $0.85 and a 200 day moving average of $0.85.

About Oncopeptides AB (publ)

Oncopeptides AB (publ), a biotech company, engages in the commercialization, and research and development of treatments for difficult-to-treat hematological diseases in the United States, Europe, and internationally. Its lead product candidate is melflufen, a drug conjugate for the treatment of relapsed refractory multiple myeloma in adult patients.

