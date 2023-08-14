OneConnect Financial Technology (OCFT) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

OneConnect Financial Technology (NYSE:OCFT – Get Free Report) is scheduled to announce its 06/30/2023 earnings results before the market opens on Wednesday, August 16th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($1.33) per share for the quarter. Investors interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

OneConnect Financial Technology (NYSE:OCFT – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 22nd. The company reported ($0.44) EPS for the quarter. OneConnect Financial Technology had a negative net margin of 15.25% and a negative return on equity of 18.71%. The company had revenue of $135.33 million during the quarter. On average, analysts expect OneConnect Financial Technology to post $-2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $-2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get OneConnect Financial Technology alerts:

OneConnect Financial Technology Price Performance

NYSE OCFT opened at $3.84 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $3.94 and its two-hundred day moving average is $5.09. OneConnect Financial Technology has a 12 month low of $2.61 and a 12 month high of $14.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $149.76 million, a P/E ratio of -1.47 and a beta of 0.52.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On OneConnect Financial Technology

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Alliancebernstein L.P. acquired a new stake in OneConnect Financial Technology in the third quarter valued at $40,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in OneConnect Financial Technology in the first quarter valued at $40,000. XTX Topco Ltd acquired a new stake in OneConnect Financial Technology in the first quarter valued at $41,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in OneConnect Financial Technology in the second quarter valued at $45,000. Finally, Credit Suisse AG acquired a new stake in OneConnect Financial Technology in the first quarter valued at $53,000. 4.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, HSBC reduced their price target on shares of OneConnect Financial Technology from $8.60 to $3.50 in a research report on Friday, June 30th.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on OCFT

OneConnect Financial Technology Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

OneConnect Financial Technology Co, Ltd. provides cloud-platform-based Fintech solutions, and online information and operating support services for financial institutions in the People's Republic of China. It offers AI Banker App to banks' relationship managers for managing the acquisition of retail customers and their relationships with retail customers; retail banking operation management platform for monitor retail banking business; wealth management platform that provides banks with tools to enhance the efficiency of their wealth management business; customer incentive and management platform, which helps banks to set up their own customer reward portals; and intelligent risk management solutions.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for OneConnect Financial Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for OneConnect Financial Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.