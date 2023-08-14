Oxford Lane Capital Corp. (OXLCN) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.15 on August 31st

Oxford Lane Capital Corp. (NASDAQ:OXLCN – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Wednesday, May 10th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 17th will be paid a dividend of 0.1484 per share on Thursday, August 31st. This represents a $1.78 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.66%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 16th.
Oxford Lane Capital Stock Up 0.0 %
Shares of OXLCN opened at $23.25 on Monday. Oxford Lane Capital has a 1 year low of $21.40 and a 1 year high of $25.03. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $22.93 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $22.91.
About Oxford Lane Capital
