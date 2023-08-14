PAVmed (PAVM) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

PAVmed (NASDAQ:PAVM – Get Free Report) is scheduled to be issuing its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Wednesday, August 16th. Parties that wish to register for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.
PAVmed (NASDAQ:PAVM – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 16th. The company reported ($0.10) EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $0.45 million for the quarter. On average, analysts expect PAVmed to post $-1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $-1 EPS for the next fiscal year.
PAVmed Trading Up 2.9 %
Shares of PAVM stock opened at $0.31 on Monday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.39 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $0.43. The stock has a market cap of $31.93 million, a P/E ratio of -0.31 and a beta of 0.74. PAVmed has a 12 month low of $0.29 and a 12 month high of $2.34.
Institutional Trading of PAVmed
PAVmed Company Profile
PAVmed Inc operates as a medical device company in the United States. The company's lead products include CarpX, a patented, single-use, disposable, and minimally invasive surgical device for use in the treatment of carpal tunnel syndrome; and EsoCheck, an esophageal cell collection device for the early detection of adenocarcinoma of the esophagus and Barrett's Esophagus (BE); and EsoGuard, a bisulfite-converted next-generation sequencing DNA assay.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than PAVmed
- How to Buy Metaverse Stock Step by Step
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 8/7 – 8/11
- How Can Retail Investors Trade the Toronto Stock Exchange (TSX)?
- 3 Retailers To Watch Closely Next Week
- What to Know About Investing in Penny Stocks
- Investing in Coffee: 3 Great Strategies to Consider
Receive News & Ratings for PAVmed Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PAVmed and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.