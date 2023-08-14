PAVmed (PAVM) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

PAVmed (NASDAQ:PAVM – Get Free Report) is scheduled to be issuing its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Wednesday, August 16th. Parties that wish to register for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

PAVmed (NASDAQ:PAVM – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 16th. The company reported ($0.10) EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $0.45 million for the quarter. On average, analysts expect PAVmed to post $-1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $-1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of PAVM stock opened at $0.31 on Monday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.39 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $0.43. The stock has a market cap of $31.93 million, a P/E ratio of -0.31 and a beta of 0.74. PAVmed has a 12 month low of $0.29 and a 12 month high of $2.34.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of PAVmed by 2.9% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,216,982 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,567,000 after purchasing an additional 116,997 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of PAVmed in the second quarter worth $1,483,000. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of PAVmed by 8.8% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,496,536 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,975,000 after purchasing an additional 120,691 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in shares of PAVmed by 18.6% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 366,570 shares of the company’s stock worth $176,000 after purchasing an additional 57,533 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in PAVmed by 5.7% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 195,167 shares of the company’s stock valued at $258,000 after acquiring an additional 10,458 shares in the last quarter. 9.70% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

PAVmed Inc operates as a medical device company in the United States. The company's lead products include CarpX, a patented, single-use, disposable, and minimally invasive surgical device for use in the treatment of carpal tunnel syndrome; and EsoCheck, an esophageal cell collection device for the early detection of adenocarcinoma of the esophagus and Barrett's Esophagus (BE); and EsoGuard, a bisulfite-converted next-generation sequencing DNA assay.

