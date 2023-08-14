Paycor HCM (PYCR) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Paycor HCM (NASDAQ:PYCR – Get Free Report) is scheduled to be releasing its earnings data after the market closes on Wednesday, August 16th. Analysts expect Paycor HCM to post earnings of $0.06 per share for the quarter. Persons interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Paycor HCM Stock Down 0.6 %

NASDAQ:PYCR opened at $23.41 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $24.39 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $24.22. Paycor HCM has a twelve month low of $20.50 and a twelve month high of $34.95. The stock has a market cap of $4.13 billion, a P/E ratio of -45.90 and a beta of 0.52.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

PYCR has been the topic of a number of research reports. Citigroup raised their price objective on Paycor HCM from $26.00 to $28.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 21st. VNET Group reissued an “initiates” rating on shares of Paycor HCM in a report on Wednesday, June 28th. Robert W. Baird decreased their price objective on Paycor HCM from $39.00 to $36.00 in a report on Thursday, May 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on Paycor HCM from $28.00 to $27.00 in a report on Thursday, May 11th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on Paycor HCM from $35.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 11th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Paycor HCM currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $31.79.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Jonathan Corr sold 1,508 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.72, for a total transaction of $38,785.76. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 21,309 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $548,067.48. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other news, Director Jonathan Corr sold 1,508 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.72, for a total transaction of $38,785.76. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 21,309 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $548,067.48. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Scott David Miller bought 3,000 shares of Paycor HCM stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 23rd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $22.19 per share, for a total transaction of $66,570.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 185,437 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,114,847.03. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 0.39% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Paycor HCM

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in Paycor HCM by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 26,480 shares of the company’s stock worth $648,000 after acquiring an additional 416 shares in the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Paycor HCM by 5.8% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 8,378 shares of the company’s stock valued at $205,000 after purchasing an additional 462 shares in the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Paycor HCM by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 84,210 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,060,000 after purchasing an additional 689 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Paycor HCM by 3.6% during the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 20,074 shares of the company’s stock valued at $593,000 after purchasing an additional 699 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Paycor HCM by 70.7% during the second quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 2,147 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 889 shares in the last quarter. 36.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Paycor HCM

Paycor HCM, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides software-as-a-service (SaaS) human capital management (HCM) solutions for small and medium-sized businesses (SMBs) primarily in the United States. It offers cloud-native platform to address the comprehensive people management needs of SMB leaders. The company's SaaS based people management products include Cor HCM, a complete suite of HCM tools spanning HR, onboarding, payroll, compensation management, employee surveys, expenses, and reporting and analytics; Workforce Management, a solution with flexible time entry, overtime calculations, and scheduling capabilities with real-time payroll synchronization; Benefits Administration, a decision support solution to help leaders to streamline and optimize company's benefits administration; and Talent Management, an integrated compensation and performance management solution.

