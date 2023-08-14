Paysafe (PSFE) to Release Earnings on Tuesday

Paysafe (NYSE:PSFE – Get Free Report) will be posting its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Tuesday, August 15th. Analysts expect Paysafe to post earnings of $0.54 per share for the quarter. Individual interested in listening to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Paysafe (NYSE:PSFE – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 16th. The company reported $0.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by $0.46. The company had revenue of $387.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $377.60 million. Paysafe had a positive return on equity of 15.32% and a negative net margin of 44.06%. Paysafe’s revenue was up 5.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.60 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect Paysafe to post $2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of PSFE opened at $12.04 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $731.91 million, a PE ratio of -1.09, a P/E/G ratio of 0.52 and a beta of 1.90. The business has a fifty day moving average of $11.10 and a 200 day moving average of $14.79. Paysafe has a 52-week low of $9.34 and a 52-week high of $27.36. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.99.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. Bank of America lowered their price target on Paysafe from $17.00 to $13.70 in a research report on Tuesday, May 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on Paysafe from $36.00 to $17.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $29.62.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Paysafe during the second quarter valued at $29,000. Verition Fund Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Paysafe during the second quarter valued at $31,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Paysafe by 2,225.2% during the fourth quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,581 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 2,470 shares during the period. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Paysafe during the first quarter valued at $50,000. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in shares of Paysafe by 56.7% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 32,267 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,000 after buying an additional 11,673 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 51.03% of the company’s stock.

Paysafe Limited provides digital commerce solutions to online businesses, small and medium-sized merchants and consumers through its Paysafe Network in the United Kingdom, the united States, Germany, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Merchant Solutions and Digital Wallets.

