Performance Food Group (PFGC) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Performance Food Group (NYSE:PFGC – Get Free Report) will announce its 06/30/2023 earnings results before the market opens on Wednesday, August 16th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $1.13 per share for the quarter. Investors that are interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Performance Food Group stock opened at $57.93 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 1.69. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $59.08 and its 200-day simple moving average is $58.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.05 billion, a PE ratio of 27.85 and a beta of 1.37. Performance Food Group has a 52 week low of $42.77 and a 52 week high of $63.22.

In other news, insider Patrick T. Hagerty sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.76, for a total value of $119,520.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 147,790 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,831,930.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders have sold a total of 6,000 shares of company stock valued at $350,600 in the last 90 days. 2.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Prudential Financial Inc. increased its position in shares of Performance Food Group by 36.8% in the 1st quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 39,505 shares of the food distribution company’s stock valued at $2,011,000 after buying an additional 10,624 shares in the last quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Performance Food Group during the 1st quarter worth about $14,168,000. Mackenzie Financial Corp increased its holdings in Performance Food Group by 6.1% during the 1st quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 8,592 shares of the food distribution company’s stock worth $437,000 after purchasing an additional 497 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd increased its holdings in Performance Food Group by 80.1% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,806 shares of the food distribution company’s stock worth $92,000 after purchasing an additional 803 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Zions Bancorporation N.A. boosted its stake in shares of Performance Food Group by 36.4% during the 1st quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 15,329 shares of the food distribution company’s stock worth $780,000 after buying an additional 4,089 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 97.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on PFGC shares. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on Performance Food Group from $75.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Friday, May 12th. StockNews.com upgraded Performance Food Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 17th. Finally, Morgan Stanley downgraded Performance Food Group from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $74.00 to $66.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Performance Food Group presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $72.20.

Performance Food Group Company, through its subsidiaries, markets and distributes food and food-related products in the United States. It operates through three segments: Foodservice, Vistar, and Convenience. The company offers a range of frozen foods, groceries, candy, snacks, beverages, cigarettes, and other tobacco products; beef, pork, poultry, and seafood; and health and beauty care products.

