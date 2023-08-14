Piper Sandler Boosts Par Pacific (NYSE:PARR) Price Target to $46.00

Par Pacific (NYSE:PARR – Free Report) had its price target upped by Piper Sandler from $36.00 to $46.00 in a report published on Friday, Marketbeat reports. The brokerage currently has an overweight rating on the stock.
A number of other analysts have also recently commented on PARR. TD Cowen lowered their price objective on shares of Par Pacific from $32.00 to $28.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 5th. StockNews.com upgraded Par Pacific from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Thursday, August 3rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $32.14.
Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of PARR. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY lifted its stake in Par Pacific by 14.3% in the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 3,023 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,000 after purchasing an additional 378 shares during the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System lifted its stake in Par Pacific by 3.9% in the 4th quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 13,584 shares of the company’s stock valued at $316,000 after purchasing an additional 514 shares during the last quarter. American International Group Inc. lifted its stake in Par Pacific by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 26,259 shares of the company’s stock valued at $409,000 after purchasing an additional 550 shares during the last quarter. KBC Group NV lifted its stake in Par Pacific by 13.7% in the 1st quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 4,647 shares of the company’s stock valued at $136,000 after purchasing an additional 560 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Gotham Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Par Pacific by 6.0% in the 1st quarter. Gotham Asset Management LLC now owns 10,446 shares of the company’s stock valued at $305,000 after purchasing an additional 587 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.23% of the company’s stock.
Par Pacific Holdings, Inc owns and operates energy and infrastructure businesses. The company operates through three segments: Refining, Retail, and Logistics. The Refining segment owns and operates three refineries that produces ultra-low sulfur diesel, gasoline, jet fuel, marine fuel, distillate, asphalt, low sulfur fuel oil, and other associated refined products primarily for consumption in Hawaii, Pacific Northwest, Wyoming, and South Dakota.
