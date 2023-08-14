Piper Sandler Lowers Northern Oil and Gas (NYSE:NOG) to Neutral

Northern Oil and Gas (NYSE:NOG – Get Free Report) was downgraded by equities researchers at Piper Sandler from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday, MarketBeat.com reports. They presently have a $46.00 price target on the stock. Piper Sandler’s price objective points to a potential upside of 9.47% from the stock’s current price.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Truist Financial boosted their price target on shares of Northern Oil and Gas from $54.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 7th. Raymond James cut their price objective on Northern Oil and Gas from $48.00 to $44.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 24th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Northern Oil and Gas in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on Northern Oil and Gas from $41.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 7th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Northern Oil and Gas from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, June 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Northern Oil and Gas currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $47.67.

Shares of NYSE NOG opened at $42.02 on Monday. Northern Oil and Gas has a fifty-two week low of $24.21 and a fifty-two week high of $42.86. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $35.79 and its 200 day simple moving average is $33.12. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18. The stock has a market cap of $3.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 2.95 and a beta of 1.98.

Northern Oil and Gas (NYSE:NOG – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 3rd. The company reported $1.49 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.35 by $0.14. Northern Oil and Gas had a net margin of 55.68% and a return on equity of 57.03%. The business had revenue of $476.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $414.01 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.72 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 7.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Northern Oil and Gas will post 7.48 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CEO Nicholas L. O’grady sold 22,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.06, for a total value of $878,850.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 177,255 shares in the company, valued at $6,923,580.30. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Nicholas L. O’grady sold 22,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.06, for a total value of $878,850.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 177,255 shares in the company, valued at $6,923,580.30. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Bahram Akradi sold 110,291 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.93, for a total transaction of $4,624,501.63. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 1,600,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $67,088,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 142,791 shares of company stock valued at $5,906,692 over the last 90 days. 3.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of NOG. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Northern Oil and Gas by 9.6% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,963,727 shares of the company’s stock worth $410,595,000 after purchasing an additional 1,048,699 shares during the period. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. lifted its position in Northern Oil and Gas by 18.3% in the second quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 6,208 shares of the company’s stock worth $213,000 after purchasing an additional 959 shares during the period. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Northern Oil and Gas by 0.3% in the second quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC now owns 254,290 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,727,000 after purchasing an additional 810 shares during the period. Kestra Advisory Services LLC lifted its position in Northern Oil and Gas by 7.3% in the second quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 27,364 shares of the company’s stock worth $939,000 after purchasing an additional 1,862 shares during the period. Finally, State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System bought a new position in Northern Oil and Gas in the second quarter worth $732,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.50% of the company’s stock.

Northern Oil and Gas, Inc, an independent energy company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, exploitation, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas properties in the United States. It primarily holds interests in the Williston Basin, the Appalachian Basin, and the Permian Basin in the United States.

