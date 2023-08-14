Piper Sandler Raises YETI (NYSE:YETI) Price Target to $57.00

YETI (NYSE:YETI – Free Report) had its target price raised by Piper Sandler from $55.00 to $57.00 in a research report released on Friday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

A number of other research firms have also recently issued reports on YETI. KeyCorp cut shares of YETI from a sector weight rating to an underweight rating and set a $34.00 price target for the company. in a report on Monday, July 17th. Canaccord Genuity Group upped their price target on shares of YETI from $54.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of YETI from $47.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a report on Friday. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on shares of YETI from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Bank of America upped their price target on shares of YETI from $45.00 to $50.00 in a report on Friday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $50.36.

YETI Trading Down 3.3 %

Shares of NYSE:YETI opened at $44.90 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.89 billion, a PE ratio of 59.08, a P/E/G ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 2.45. YETI has a 1 year low of $27.86 and a 1 year high of $49.01. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $39.29 and a 200 day moving average price of $39.82. The company has a current ratio of 2.09, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14.

YETI (NYSE:YETI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 11th. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $302.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $291.69 million. YETI had a net margin of 4.19% and a return on equity of 31.03%. Analysts expect that YETI will post 1.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its stake in YETI by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 41,745 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,728,000 after purchasing an additional 984 shares during the period. Vontobel Holding Ltd. lifted its stake in YETI by 9.4% during the first quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 12,546 shares of the company’s stock worth $502,000 after purchasing an additional 1,082 shares during the period. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd lifted its stake in YETI by 106.1% during the first quarter. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd now owns 17,396 shares of the company’s stock worth $696,000 after purchasing an additional 8,956 shares during the period. Algert Global LLC lifted its stake in YETI by 82.9% during the fourth quarter. Algert Global LLC now owns 151,898 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,275,000 after purchasing an additional 68,844 shares during the period. Finally, Concentric Capital Strategies LP bought a new position in YETI during the fourth quarter worth about $1,128,000. Institutional investors own 94.23% of the company’s stock.

About YETI

YETI Holdings, Inc designs, markets, retails, and distributes products for the outdoor and recreation market under the YETI brand. It offers coolers and equipment, including hard and soft coolers, cargo, bags, outdoor living, and associated accessories. The company also provides drinkware products, such as colsters, lowballs, wine tumblers, stackable pints, mugs, tumblers, straw mugs and cups, bottles, jugs, and water bottles, as well as accessories comprising bottle straw and chug caps, lids, straw lids, color packs, tumbler handles, and jug mounts under the Rambler brand.

