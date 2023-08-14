Piper Sandler Trims a.k.a. Brands (NYSE:AKA) Target Price to $1.50

a.k.a. Brands (NYSE:AKA – Free Report) had its target price cut by Piper Sandler from $2.00 to $1.50 in a report published on Thursday, Marketbeat.com reports. They currently have a neutral rating on the stock.

Several other equities analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Telsey Advisory Group decreased their target price on shares of a.k.a. Brands from $2.00 to $1.00 and set a market perform rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on shares of a.k.a. Brands from $3.00 to $0.75 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $1.65.

Get a.k.a. Brands alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on AKA

a.k.a. Brands Stock Performance

Hedge Funds Weigh In On a.k.a. Brands

NYSE:AKA opened at $0.42 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 1.97 and a quick ratio of 0.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $54.11 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.29 and a beta of 1.24. The company’s 50-day moving average is $0.46 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.69. a.k.a. Brands has a 1-year low of $0.30 and a 1-year high of $3.00.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in AKA. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in a.k.a. Brands by 24.2% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 23,254 shares of the company’s stock worth $103,000 after buying an additional 4,538 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in a.k.a. Brands by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 362,482 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,602,000 after buying an additional 6,231 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp increased its stake in a.k.a. Brands by 9.7% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 70,621 shares of the company’s stock worth $195,000 after buying an additional 6,273 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in a.k.a. Brands by 17.1% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 68,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $189,000 after buying an additional 10,000 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in a.k.a. Brands by 10.6% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 165,793 shares of the company’s stock worth $210,000 after buying an additional 15,899 shares during the period. 60.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About a.k.a. Brands

(Get Free Report)

a.k.a. Brands Holding Corp. operates a portfolio of online fashion brands in the United States, Australia, and internationally. It offers apparel, footwear, and accessories through its online stores under the Princess Polly, Culture Kings, Petal & Pup, and mnml brands, as well as operates physical stores under the Culture Kings brand name.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for a.k.a. Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for a.k.a. Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.