Piper Sandler Trims a.k.a. Brands (NYSE:AKA) Target Price to $1.50

a.k.a. Brands (NYSE:AKA – Free Report) had its target price cut by Piper Sandler from $2.00 to $1.50 in a report published on Thursday, Marketbeat.com reports. They currently have a neutral rating on the stock.
Several other equities analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Telsey Advisory Group decreased their target price on shares of a.k.a. Brands from $2.00 to $1.00 and set a market perform rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on shares of a.k.a. Brands from $3.00 to $0.75 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $1.65.
a.k.a. Brands Stock Performance
Hedge Funds Weigh In On a.k.a. Brands
Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in AKA. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in a.k.a. Brands by 24.2% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 23,254 shares of the company’s stock worth $103,000 after buying an additional 4,538 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in a.k.a. Brands by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 362,482 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,602,000 after buying an additional 6,231 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp increased its stake in a.k.a. Brands by 9.7% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 70,621 shares of the company’s stock worth $195,000 after buying an additional 6,273 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in a.k.a. Brands by 17.1% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 68,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $189,000 after buying an additional 10,000 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in a.k.a. Brands by 10.6% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 165,793 shares of the company’s stock worth $210,000 after buying an additional 15,899 shares during the period. 60.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
About a.k.a. Brands
a.k.a. Brands Holding Corp. operates a portfolio of online fashion brands in the United States, Australia, and internationally. It offers apparel, footwear, and accessories through its online stores under the Princess Polly, Culture Kings, Petal & Pup, and mnml brands, as well as operates physical stores under the Culture Kings brand name.
