Plug Power (NASDAQ:PLUG) Downgraded by Roth Capital

Roth Capital cut shares of Plug Power (NASDAQ:PLUG – Free Report) from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning, PriceTargets.com reports.

A number of other analysts have also commented on the company. Northland Securities raised Plug Power from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $22.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, July 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on Plug Power from $23.00 to $20.00 in a report on Monday, May 1st. Citigroup assumed coverage on Plug Power in a report on Wednesday, July 5th. They issued a buy rating and a $13.00 target price for the company. Seaport Res Ptn reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Plug Power in a report on Tuesday, June 6th. Finally, Roth Mkm reaffirmed a neutral rating and issued a $7.50 target price (down from $13.00) on shares of Plug Power in a report on Thursday. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $19.67.

Shares of PLUG opened at $9.11 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $5.48 billion, a PE ratio of -6.37 and a beta of 1.83. Plug Power has a 12 month low of $7.39 and a 12 month high of $31.56. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $10.83 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $11.23. The company has a current ratio of 3.16, a quick ratio of 3.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14.

Plug Power (NASDAQ:PLUG – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 9th. The electronics maker reported ($0.35) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.28) by ($0.07). The business had revenue of $260.18 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $237.38 million. Plug Power had a negative net margin of 95.15% and a negative return on equity of 20.27%. On average, analysts anticipate that Plug Power will post -1.01 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of PLUG. US Bancorp DE grew its stake in shares of Plug Power by 7.9% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 11,362 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $324,000 after buying an additional 833 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Plug Power during the first quarter valued at about $947,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of Plug Power by 34.4% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,250,478 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $35,771,000 after purchasing an additional 320,262 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL boosted its holdings in shares of Plug Power by 12.6% during the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 8,328 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $238,000 after purchasing an additional 934 shares during the period. Finally, Prudential PLC purchased a new stake in shares of Plug Power during the first quarter worth about $248,000. 49.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Plug Power, Inc provides alternative energy technology, which focuses on the design, development, commercialization, and manufacture of hydrogen and fuel cell systems used primarily for the material handling and stationary power markets. Its fuel cell system solution is designed to replace lead-acid batteries in electric material handling vehicles and industrial trucks for some distribution and manufacturing businesses.

