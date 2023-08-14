Premier, Inc. (NASDAQ:PINC) Shares Acquired by GW&K Investment Management LLC

GW&K Investment Management LLC boosted its position in Premier, Inc. (NASDAQ:PINC – Free Report) by 14.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 255,686 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 33,093 shares during the quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC owned about 0.22% of Premier worth $8,277,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of PINC. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its position in Premier by 25.0% in the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 5,759 shares of the company’s stock valued at $204,000 after purchasing an additional 1,150 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in shares of Premier by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 806,553 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,705,000 after buying an additional 6,673 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. raised its position in shares of Premier by 12.4% during the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 15,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $566,000 after buying an additional 1,748 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Premier by 3,921.0% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 6,715 shares of the company’s stock valued at $238,000 after acquiring an additional 6,548 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Premier by 1,174.7% in the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 13,282 shares of the company’s stock valued at $472,000 after acquiring an additional 12,240 shares in the last quarter. 68.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of PINC stock opened at $26.92 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. Premier, Inc. has a 1-year low of $24.88 and a 1-year high of $38.98. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $27.23 and its 200-day simple moving average is $29.56. The company has a market capitalization of $3.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.48, a P/E/G ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 0.32.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 1st will be given a $0.21 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 31st. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.12%. Premier’s payout ratio is 54.55%.

A number of research firms have weighed in on PINC. Benchmark cut their target price on Premier from $46.00 to $37.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Barclays lowered their target price on Premier from $31.00 to $26.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Robert W. Baird began coverage on shares of Premier in a report on Thursday, June 15th. They issued a “positive” rating for the company. Raymond James cut shares of Premier from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 2nd. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Premier from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 4th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $36.13.

Premier, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a healthcare improvement company in the United States. It operates in two segments, Supply Chain Services and Performance Services. The Supply Chain Services segment offers its members with an access to a range of products and services, including medical and surgical products, pharmaceuticals, laboratory supplies, capital equipment, information technology, facilities and construction, and food and nutritional products, as well as purchased services, such as clinical engineering and workforce solutions.

