PriceSmart, Inc. (NASDAQ:PSMT) Stake Raised by GW&K Investment Management LLC

GW&K Investment Management LLC grew its stake in PriceSmart, Inc. (NASDAQ:PSMT – Free Report) by 0.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 88,055 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 271 shares during the period. GW&K Investment Management LLC owned approximately 0.28% of PriceSmart worth $6,294,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in shares of PriceSmart in the first quarter valued at about $37,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new position in PriceSmart during the fourth quarter worth about $73,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of PriceSmart by 50.5% in the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,371 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,000 after buying an additional 460 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its position in shares of PriceSmart by 148.0% in the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,649 shares of the company’s stock valued at $100,000 after purchasing an additional 984 shares during the period. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in PriceSmart by 41.8% in the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,228 shares of the company’s stock worth $135,000 after purchasing an additional 657 shares during the period. 81.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, StockNews.com cut PriceSmart from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 4th.

Insider Activity

In other PriceSmart news, Director Sherry S. Bahrambeygui sold 800 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.74, for a total transaction of $62,992.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 83,395 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,566,522.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 17.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

PriceSmart Stock Up 0.3 %

PSMT opened at $77.37 on Monday. PriceSmart, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $56.29 and a fifty-two week high of $82.00. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $76.23 and a 200-day moving average of $73.57. The company has a market capitalization of $2.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.58 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 1.44.

PriceSmart (NASDAQ:PSMT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 11th. The company reported $0.94 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.09. PriceSmart had a return on equity of 12.20% and a net margin of 2.71%. The business had revenue of $1.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.10 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.62 earnings per share. PriceSmart’s revenue was up 6.4% compared to the same quarter last year.

About PriceSmart

(Free Report)

PriceSmart, Inc owns and operates U.S. style membership shopping warehouse clubs in the United States, Central America, the Caribbean, and Colombia. Its warehouse clubs sell brand name and private label consumer products, essential goods, fresh produce, prepared foods, and fresh-baked goods, as well as provides services, such as optical, tire center, and other ancillary services.

Featured Stories

