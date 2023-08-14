Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated (NYSE:PEG) Shares Sold by Foster & Motley Inc.

Foster & Motley Inc. decreased its stake in Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated (NYSE:PEG – Free Report) by 9.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,227 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 450 shares during the quarter. Foster & Motley Inc.’s holdings in Public Service Enterprise Group were worth $264,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group by 2.7% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 43,654,799 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,055,836,000 after purchasing an additional 1,159,331 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in Public Service Enterprise Group by 174.6% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 19,641,382 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,203,428,000 after buying an additional 12,488,284 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 10,032,350 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $613,544,000 after acquiring an additional 210,416 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp boosted its stake in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 6,032,006 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $422,240,000 after acquiring an additional 72,773 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB grew its position in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group by 51.2% during the 4th quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 5,846,552 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $360,323,000 after acquiring an additional 1,978,928 shares during the period. 70.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Public Service Enterprise Group alerts:

Public Service Enterprise Group Stock Performance

PEG opened at $60.87 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $30.38 billion, a PE ratio of 10.95, a PEG ratio of 3.64 and a beta of 0.58. The company has a current ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09. Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated has a twelve month low of $52.51 and a twelve month high of $69.94. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $62.55 and its 200 day moving average price is $61.74.

Public Service Enterprise Group Announces Dividend

Public Service Enterprise Group ( NYSE:PEG Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 1st. The utilities provider reported $0.70 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.09. Public Service Enterprise Group had a return on equity of 12.64% and a net margin of 23.99%. The business had revenue of $2.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.95 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.64 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated will post 3.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 8th will be issued a $0.57 dividend. This represents a $2.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.75%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 7th. Public Service Enterprise Group’s payout ratio is currently 41.01%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have commented on PEG shares. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Public Service Enterprise Group in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Public Service Enterprise Group in a research note on Wednesday, June 7th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $64.00 price target on the stock. Guggenheim upped their price objective on shares of Public Service Enterprise Group from $68.00 to $69.00 in a research report on Monday, April 24th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Public Service Enterprise Group from $67.00 to $66.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 21st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of Public Service Enterprise Group from $70.00 to $67.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 7th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $65.55.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on PEG

Insider Transactions at Public Service Enterprise Group

In related news, CEO Ralph A. Larossa sold 8,074 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.45, for a total value of $520,369.30. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 115,306 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,431,471.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, CEO Ralph A. Larossa sold 4,168 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.01, for a total value of $262,625.68. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 122,572 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,723,261.72. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Ralph A. Larossa sold 8,074 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.45, for a total value of $520,369.30. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 115,306 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,431,471.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.57% of the company’s stock.

Public Service Enterprise Group Company Profile

(Free Report)

Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, operates as an energy company primarily in Mid-Atlantic United States. The company operates through PSE&G and PSEG Power. The PSE&G segment transmits electricity; distributes electricity and gas to residential, commercial, and industrial customers, as well as invests in solar generation projects, and energy efficiency and related programs; and offers appliance services and repairs.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PEG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated (NYSE:PEG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Public Service Enterprise Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Public Service Enterprise Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.