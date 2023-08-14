QBE Insurance Group Limited Announces Dividend of $0.08 (OTCMKTS:QBIEY)

QBE Insurance Group Limited (OTCMKTS:QBIEY – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Saturday, August 12th, NASDAQ reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 22nd will be given a dividend of 0.0816 per share on Friday, September 29th. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 21st.
QBE Insurance Group Price Performance
QBIEY opened at $10.12 on Monday. QBE Insurance Group has a one year low of $6.99 and a one year high of $11.09. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $10.46 and its 200-day simple moving average is $10.05.
QBE Insurance Group Company Profile
