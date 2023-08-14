QBE Insurance Group Limited Announces Dividend of $0.08 (OTCMKTS:QBIEY)

QBE Insurance Group Limited (OTCMKTS:QBIEY – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Saturday, August 12th, NASDAQ reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 22nd will be given a dividend of 0.0816 per share on Friday, September 29th. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 21st.

QBE Insurance Group Price Performance

QBIEY opened at $10.12 on Monday. QBE Insurance Group has a one year low of $6.99 and a one year high of $11.09. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $10.46 and its 200-day simple moving average is $10.05.

QBE Insurance Group Company Profile

QBE Insurance Group Limited underwrites general insurance and reinsurance risks. The company offers range of commercial, personal, and specialty products, such as commercial and domestic property, motor and motor casualty, agriculture, public/product liability, professional indemnity, workers' compensation, marine, energy and aviation, accident and health, financial and credit, and other insurance products, as well as risk management solutions.

