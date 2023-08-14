Quanta Services, Inc. (NYSE:PWR) Stock Holdings Reduced by Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd.

Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. cut its position in shares of Quanta Services, Inc. (NYSE:PWR – Free Report) by 1.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 4,886 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 70 shares during the period. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd.’s holdings in Quanta Services were worth $814,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in PWR. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Quanta Services during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. acquired a new position in shares of Quanta Services during the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Venturi Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Quanta Services in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $29,000. TFC Financial Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Quanta Services in the 1st quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, West Oak Capital LLC boosted its position in Quanta Services by 100.0% during the first quarter. West Oak Capital LLC now owns 200 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. 88.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling at Quanta Services

In other news, VP Dorothy Upperman sold 4,074 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $183.87, for a total value of $749,086.38. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 13,078 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,404,651.86. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, Director Bernard Fried sold 8,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $179.84, for a total transaction of $1,438,720.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 9,372 shares in the company, valued at $1,685,460.48. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Dorothy Upperman sold 4,074 shares of Quanta Services stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $183.87, for a total transaction of $749,086.38. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 13,078 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,404,651.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on PWR shares. DA Davidson lifted their price target on shares of Quanta Services from $170.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, August 7th. UBS Group upped their price target on shares of Quanta Services from $195.00 to $228.00 in a report on Monday, July 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on Quanta Services from $150.00 to $171.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, April 17th. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on Quanta Services from $186.00 to $219.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 4th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on Quanta Services from $201.00 to $238.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 4th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Quanta Services presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $199.91.

Quanta Services Stock Down 0.1 %

Shares of PWR stock opened at $200.17 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $194.91 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $174.14. Quanta Services, Inc. has a 1 year low of $123.25 and a 1 year high of $206.43. The company has a current ratio of 1.68, a quick ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $29.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 51.06 and a beta of 1.08.

Quanta Services Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 14th. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 3rd were issued a dividend of $0.08 per share. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.16%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 30th. Quanta Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 8.16%.

About Quanta Services

Quanta Services, Inc provides infrastructure solutions for the electric and gas utility, renewable energy, communications, and pipeline and energy industries worldwide. The company's Electric Power Infrastructure Solutions segment engages in the design, procurement, construction, upgrade, repair, and maintenance of electric power transmission and distribution infrastructure and substation facilities; installation, maintenance, and upgrade of electric power infrastructure projects; installation of smart grid technologies on electric power networks; and design, installation, maintenance, and repair of commercial and industrial wirings.

