Quilter (OTCMKTS:QUILF) Upgraded by JPMorgan Chase & Co. to “Neutral”

Quilter (OTCMKTS:QUILF – Get Free Report) was upgraded by investment analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday, FlyOnTheWall reports.
Separately, Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Quilter from GBX 75 ($0.96) to GBX 80 ($1.02) in a report on Friday.
View Our Latest Stock Report on Quilter
Quilter Price Performance
About Quilter
Quilter plc provides advice-led investment solutions and investment administration services in the United Kingdom and internationally. It operates through High Net Worth and Affluent segments. The High Net Worth segment provides discretionary investment management services to high-net worth customers, charities, companies, and institutions through a network of branches; and financial advice services for protection, mortgages, savings, investment, and pensions primarily to high net worth clients.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than Quilter
- Stocks in the Dow: About the Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA)
- As Exxon Mobil Consolidates, Is A New Rally Bubbling Up?
- Do Real Estate Investment Trusts Deserve a Place in Your Portfolio?
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 8/7 – 8/11
- Special Purpose Acquisition Company (SPAC) What You Need to Know
- 3 Retailers To Watch Closely Next Week
Receive News & Ratings for Quilter Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Quilter and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.