Quilter (OTCMKTS:QUILF) Upgraded by JPMorgan Chase & Co. to “Neutral”

Quilter (OTCMKTS:QUILF – Get Free Report) was upgraded by investment analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday, FlyOnTheWall reports.

Separately, Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Quilter from GBX 75 ($0.96) to GBX 80 ($1.02) in a report on Friday.

OTCMKTS QUILF opened at $1.02 on Monday. Quilter has a 52 week low of $1.02 and a 52 week high of $1.02. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $1.03 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $1.03.

Quilter plc provides advice-led investment solutions and investment administration services in the United Kingdom and internationally. It operates through High Net Worth and Affluent segments. The High Net Worth segment provides discretionary investment management services to high-net worth customers, charities, companies, and institutions through a network of branches; and financial advice services for protection, mortgages, savings, investment, and pensions primarily to high net worth clients.

