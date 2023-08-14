Quotient Technology (NYSE:QUOT) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Quotient Technology (NYSE:QUOT – Free Report) in a research note published on Thursday. The firm issued a hold rating on the technology company’s stock.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Rosenblatt Securities cut Quotient Technology from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 21st. Craig Hallum downgraded Quotient Technology from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 20th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised Quotient Technology from an underweight rating to an equal weight rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 20th.

Quotient Technology stock opened at $3.96 on Thursday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $3.74 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $3.43. The company has a market cap of $394.93 million, a P/E ratio of -9.66 and a beta of 1.06. Quotient Technology has a 52-week low of $1.68 and a 52-week high of $4.25. The company has a quick ratio of 1.53, a current ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in QUOT. Cannell Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Quotient Technology during the 4th quarter worth $13,829,000. Nomura Holdings Inc. raised its stake in Quotient Technology by 423.3% in the first quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc. now owns 2,689,390 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $17,623,000 after buying an additional 2,175,457 shares during the last quarter. Engaged Capital LLC raised its stake in Quotient Technology by 32.7% in the fourth quarter. Engaged Capital LLC now owns 8,107,150 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $27,808,000 after buying an additional 2,000,000 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in Quotient Technology by 1,513.8% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,754,462 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $11,194,000 after buying an additional 1,645,747 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new stake in Quotient Technology in the second quarter valued at about $6,017,000. 72.56% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Quotient Technology Inc operates as a digital media and promotions technology company that offers power integrated digital media and promotions programs for brands and retailers. The company's Promotions platform offers cash-back rebates, digital paperless promotions, and digital print promotions; and brand and retailer websites and mobile applications; and third-party publishing websites and mobile applications.

