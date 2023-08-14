Quotient Technology (NYSE:QUOT) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Quotient Technology (NYSE:QUOT – Free Report) in a research note published on Thursday. The firm issued a hold rating on the technology company’s stock.
Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Rosenblatt Securities cut Quotient Technology from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 21st. Craig Hallum downgraded Quotient Technology from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 20th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised Quotient Technology from an underweight rating to an equal weight rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 20th.
View Our Latest Stock Analysis on QUOT
Quotient Technology Trading Down 0.3 %
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Quotient Technology
A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in QUOT. Cannell Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Quotient Technology during the 4th quarter worth $13,829,000. Nomura Holdings Inc. raised its stake in Quotient Technology by 423.3% in the first quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc. now owns 2,689,390 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $17,623,000 after buying an additional 2,175,457 shares during the last quarter. Engaged Capital LLC raised its stake in Quotient Technology by 32.7% in the fourth quarter. Engaged Capital LLC now owns 8,107,150 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $27,808,000 after buying an additional 2,000,000 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in Quotient Technology by 1,513.8% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,754,462 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $11,194,000 after buying an additional 1,645,747 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new stake in Quotient Technology in the second quarter valued at about $6,017,000. 72.56% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Quotient Technology Company Profile
Quotient Technology Inc operates as a digital media and promotions technology company that offers power integrated digital media and promotions programs for brands and retailers. The company's Promotions platform offers cash-back rebates, digital paperless promotions, and digital print promotions; and brand and retailer websites and mobile applications; and third-party publishing websites and mobile applications.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than Quotient Technology
- How to Invest in Solar Energy
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 8/7 – 8/11
- How to Use the MarketBeat Dividend Calculator
- 3 Retailers To Watch Closely Next Week
- There Are Different Types of Stock To Invest In
- Investing in Coffee: 3 Great Strategies to Consider
Receive News & Ratings for Quotient Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Quotient Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.