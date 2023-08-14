Ralph Lauren (NYSE:RL) Price Target Lowered to $142.00 at TD Cowen

Ralph Lauren (NYSE:RL – Free Report) had its price target lowered by TD Cowen from $150.00 to $142.00 in a research note released on Friday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the textile maker’s stock.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Wedbush reiterated a neutral rating and set a $125.00 price target on shares of Ralph Lauren in a research report on Friday. TheStreet downgraded Ralph Lauren from a b+ rating to a c+ rating in a research report on Thursday, May 25th. OTR Global upgraded Ralph Lauren to a positive rating in a research report on Friday, April 28th. UBS Group lifted their price target on Ralph Lauren from $168.00 to $169.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Monday, July 31st. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Ralph Lauren in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a buy rating on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $134.00.

RL stock opened at $121.46 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a current ratio of 2.18. The company has a market capitalization of $7.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.53, a PEG ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 1.40. Ralph Lauren has a fifty-two week low of $82.23 and a fifty-two week high of $135.76. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $124.73 and a 200-day moving average of $118.84.

Ralph Lauren (NYSE:RL – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 10th. The textile maker reported $2.34 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.15 by $0.19. Ralph Lauren had a return on equity of 24.97% and a net margin of 8.24%. The business had revenue of $1.50 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.48 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.88 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up .4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Ralph Lauren will post 9.45 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 30th were paid a dividend of $0.75 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 29th. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.47%. Ralph Lauren’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 38.36%.

In related news, CEO Patrice Louvet sold 9,272 shares of Ralph Lauren stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.00, for a total transaction of $1,159,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 193,060 shares in the company, valued at $24,132,500. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 39.09% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of RL. Signaturefd LLC increased its position in Ralph Lauren by 74.8% during the second quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 215 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 92 shares during the last quarter. Sentry Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Ralph Lauren by 254.3% in the fourth quarter. Sentry Investment Management LLC now owns 287 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 206 shares during the period. US Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Ralph Lauren during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $33,000. ING Groep NV purchased a new position in shares of Ralph Lauren in the 1st quarter worth approximately $51,000. Finally, Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. boosted its holdings in shares of Ralph Lauren by 240.0% in the 4th quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. now owns 510 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 360 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.95% of the company’s stock.

Ralph Lauren Corporation designs, markets, and distributes lifestyle products in North America, Europe, Asia, and internationally. The company offers apparel, including a range of men's, women's, and children's clothing; footwear and accessories, which comprise casual shoes, dress shoes, boots, sneakers, sandals, eyewear, watches, fashion and fine jewelry, scarves, hats, gloves, and umbrellas, as well as leather goods, such as handbags, luggage, small leather goods, and belts; home products consisting of bed and bath lines, furniture, fabric and wallcoverings, lighting, tabletop, kitchen linens, floor coverings, and giftware; and fragrances.

