Raymond James Boosts Bonterra Energy (TSE:BNE) Price Target to C$9.00

Bonterra Energy (TSE:BNE – Free Report) had its price objective hoisted by Raymond James from C$8.50 to C$9.00 in a research note released on Friday morning, BayStreet.CA reports.

Bonterra Energy Stock Performance

TSE BNE opened at C$7.37 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of C$274.02 million, a PE ratio of 3.60 and a beta of 2.82. The company has a current ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 0.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 30.44. Bonterra Energy has a twelve month low of C$4.95 and a twelve month high of C$10.35. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of C$5.96 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$6.26.

Bonterra Energy (TSE:BNE – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 11th. The company reported C$0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.25 by C($0.05). The business had revenue of C$77.26 million for the quarter. Bonterra Energy had a return on equity of 17.04% and a net margin of 24.92%. Equities analysts anticipate that Bonterra Energy will post 1.1444992 earnings per share for the current year.

Bonterra Energy Company Profile

Bonterra Energy Corp., a conventional oil and gas company, engages in the development and production of oil and natural gas in Alberta, Saskatchewan, and British Columbia, Canada. Its principal properties include Pembina and Willesden Green Cardium fields located in central Alberta. The company also has non-core properties located in the Provinces of Saskatchewan and British Columbia.

