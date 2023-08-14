Red Rock Resorts (NASDAQ:RRR) Rating Lowered to Hold at StockNews.com

Red Rock Resorts (NASDAQ:RRR – Get Free Report) was downgraded by StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Saturday.

A number of other equities analysts have also issued reports on RRR. JMP Securities upped their target price on Red Rock Resorts from $51.00 to $54.00 in a research report on Friday, May 5th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on Red Rock Resorts from $55.00 to $53.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on Red Rock Resorts from $53.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Friday, May 5th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Red Rock Resorts from $55.00 to $54.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 4th. Finally, SpectralCast reaffirmed a “reiterates” rating on shares of Red Rock Resorts in a research report on Tuesday, June 27th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $50.89.

Red Rock Resorts Stock Performance

Red Rock Resorts stock opened at $44.36 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $47.70 and its 200 day moving average price is $46.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.62 billion, a PE ratio of 11.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 11.41 and a beta of 2.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 26.38, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a current ratio of 0.66. Red Rock Resorts has a one year low of $33.62 and a one year high of $51.35.

Red Rock Resorts (NASDAQ:RRR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.65 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.21. The firm had revenue of $416.13 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $419.60 million. Red Rock Resorts had a return on equity of 276.42% and a net margin of 13.35%. Red Rock Resorts’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.27 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Red Rock Resorts will post 1.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Red Rock Resorts

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in RRR. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Red Rock Resorts in the first quarter worth $371,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in Red Rock Resorts by 463.8% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 304,173 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,771,000 after buying an additional 250,227 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates acquired a new stake in Red Rock Resorts in the first quarter worth $1,307,000. Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new stake in Red Rock Resorts in the first quarter worth $303,000. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC increased its position in Red Rock Resorts by 34.4% in the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 28,612 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,389,000 after buying an additional 7,318 shares during the period. 45.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Red Rock Resorts Company Profile

Red Rock Resorts, Inc, through its interest in Station Holdco and Station LLC, develops and operates casino and entertainment properties in the United States. It operates through two segments, Las Vegas Operations and Native American Management. The company owns and operates 6 gaming and entertainment facilities, and 9 smaller casinos in the Las Vegas regional market.

