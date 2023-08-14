ResMed (NYSE:RMD) Given New $273.00 Price Target at Royal Bank of Canada

ResMed (NYSE:RMD – Get Free Report) had its price target lowered by investment analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from $284.00 to $273.00 in a research report issued on Monday, FlyOnTheWall reports. Royal Bank of Canada’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 52.11% from the company’s current price.

RMD has been the subject of several other reports. UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of ResMed in a research note on Monday, May 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $290.00 target price for the company. Bank of America lowered their price objective on shares of ResMed from $260.00 to $250.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 4th. KeyCorp lowered their price objective on shares of ResMed from $280.00 to $260.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 4th. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of ResMed from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 21st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $261.86.

RMD stock opened at $179.47 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $26.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.42, a PEG ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 0.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 1.81 and a current ratio of 3.12. ResMed has a one year low of $176.14 and a one year high of $243.52. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $213.47 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $218.04.

ResMed (NYSE:RMD – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The medical equipment provider reported $1.60 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.67 by ($0.07). The firm had revenue of $1.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.14 billion. ResMed had a return on equity of 24.94% and a net margin of 21.25%. The firm’s revenue was up 22.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.49 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that ResMed will post 7.1 EPS for the current year.

In other ResMed news, COO Robert Andrew Douglas sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $222.22, for a total value of $333,330.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 252,026 shares in the company, valued at approximately $56,005,217.72. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other ResMed news, COO Robert Andrew Douglas sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $222.22, for a total value of $333,330.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 252,026 shares in the company, valued at approximately $56,005,217.72. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Kaushik Ghoshal sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $220.00, for a total transaction of $110,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 12,287 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,703,140. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 16,900 shares of company stock worth $3,707,849. 1.39% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. WCM Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of ResMed by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 3,504,371 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $768,719,000 after purchasing an additional 22,791 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of ResMed by 3.0% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,328,725 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $725,598,000 after purchasing an additional 96,840 shares during the last quarter. Ownership Capital B.V. increased its position in shares of ResMed by 7.9% in the 2nd quarter. Ownership Capital B.V. now owns 1,508,014 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $329,501,000 after purchasing an additional 110,659 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in shares of ResMed by 3.5% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,326,430 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $276,071,000 after purchasing an additional 45,381 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in shares of ResMed by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,260,009 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $275,929,000 after buying an additional 17,283 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 63.58% of the company’s stock.

ResMed Inc develops, manufactures, distributes, and markets medical devices and cloud-based software applications for the healthcare markets. The company operates in two segments, Sleep and Respiratory Care, and Software as a Service. It offers various products and solutions for a range of respiratory disorders, including technologies to be applied in medical and consumer products, ventilation devices, diagnostic products, mask systems for use in the hospital and home, headgear and other accessories, dental devices, and cloud-based software informatics solutions to manage patient outcomes, as well as provides customer and business processes.

