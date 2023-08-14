RFG Advisory LLC Acquires 267 Shares of McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK)

RFG Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in shares of McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK – Free Report) by 28.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,204 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 267 shares during the quarter. RFG Advisory LLC’s holdings in McKesson were worth $429,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Trifecta Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of McKesson by 1,666.7% during the first quarter. Trifecta Capital Advisors LLC now owns 212 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP increased its stake in McKesson by 45.1% in the first quarter. River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP now owns 25,124 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,944,000 after acquiring an additional 7,815 shares during the last quarter. Todd Asset Management LLC increased its stake in McKesson by 0.3% in the first quarter. Todd Asset Management LLC now owns 54,225 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,307,000 after acquiring an additional 146 shares during the last quarter. Hanlon Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in McKesson by 33.4% in the first quarter. Hanlon Investment Management Inc. now owns 871 shares of the company’s stock valued at $310,000 after acquiring an additional 218 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in McKesson in the first quarter valued at approximately $597,000. 83.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

MCK has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of McKesson from $426.00 to $459.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 3rd. SpectralCast restated a “maintains” rating on shares of McKesson in a research report on Thursday, June 29th. TD Cowen raised their target price on shares of McKesson from $491.00 to $495.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 7th. Mizuho lifted their price target on shares of McKesson from $390.00 to $427.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 11th. Finally, UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of McKesson from $470.00 to $480.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $452.33.

Insider Transactions at McKesson

In other news, CEO Brian S. Tyler sold 3,938 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $422.60, for a total transaction of $1,664,198.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 121,838 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $51,488,738.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other McKesson news, CEO Brian S. Tyler sold 3,938 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $422.60, for a total value of $1,664,198.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 121,838 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $51,488,738.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Nancy Avila sold 491 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $394.38, for a total transaction of $193,640.58. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 11,720 shares in the company, valued at $4,622,133.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 21,472 shares of company stock valued at $8,737,964 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.21% of the company’s stock.

McKesson Trading Up 1.4 %

MCK opened at $440.06 on Monday. McKesson Co. has a 1-year low of $331.75 and a 1-year high of $441.00. The company has a market cap of $59.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 0.60. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $411.56 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $381.46.

McKesson (NYSE:MCK – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The company reported $7.27 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.85 by $1.42. McKesson had a net margin of 1.32% and a negative return on equity of 252.54%. The firm had revenue of $74.48 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $70.28 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $5.83 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 10.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that McKesson Co. will post 27.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

McKesson Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 1st will be given a dividend of $0.62 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 31st. This is an increase from McKesson’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.54. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.56%. McKesson’s payout ratio is presently 8.06%.

McKesson Company Profile

McKesson Corporation provides healthcare services in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: U.S. Pharmaceutical, Prescription Technology Solutions (RxTS), Medical-Surgical Solutions, and International. The U.S. Pharmaceutical segment distributes branded, generic, specialty, biosimilar and over-the-counter pharmaceutical drugs, and other healthcare-related products.

Featured Stories

