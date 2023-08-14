RFG Advisory LLC Has $322,000 Stock Position in iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF (NYSEARCA:DSI)

RFG Advisory LLC reduced its stake in iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF (NYSEARCA:DSI – Free Report) by 4.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,129 shares of the company’s stock after selling 203 shares during the quarter. RFG Advisory LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF were worth $322,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Goldstein Advisors LLC bought a new stake in iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $212,000. MGO One Seven LLC bought a new stake in iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $816,000. HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its position in iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF by 4.3% during the 4th quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 46,249 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,320,000 after buying an additional 1,906 shares in the last quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC lifted its position in iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF by 29.7% during the 4th quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 23,620 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,696,000 after buying an additional 5,412 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PFG Advisors raised its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF by 7.5% in the 1st quarter. PFG Advisors now owns 35,306 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,754,000 after purchasing an additional 2,464 shares during the period.

iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF Stock Performance

Shares of DSI stock opened at $84.53 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $84.39 and its 200-day moving average is $79.68. The stock has a market cap of $3.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.24 and a beta of 1.02. iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF has a 52-week low of $64.72 and a 52-week high of $87.54.

iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF Company Profile

iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social Index Fund (the Fund), formerly iShares FTSE KLD 400 Social Index Fund, seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the MSCI KLD 400 Social Index (the Index). The Index is a free float-adjusted market capitalization index designed to measure the equity performance of the United States companies.

Featured Articles

