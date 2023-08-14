RFG Advisory LLC Invests $369,000 in Public Storage (NYSE:PSA)

RFG Advisory LLC bought a new stake in Public Storage (NYSE:PSA – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 1,223 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $369,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. US Bancorp DE boosted its position in Public Storage by 3.1% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 43,872 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $13,255,000 after purchasing an additional 1,306 shares in the last quarter. White Pine Capital LLC grew its stake in Public Storage by 7.1% in the 1st quarter. White Pine Capital LLC now owns 1,129 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $341,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Sompo Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its position in Public Storage by 39.4% during the first quarter. Sompo Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 3,930 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,187,000 after acquiring an additional 1,110 shares during the last quarter. Convergence Investment Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Public Storage in the first quarter valued at about $1,282,000. Finally, Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd grew its position in shares of Public Storage by 146.4% in the first quarter. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd now owns 8,150 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,462,000 after purchasing an additional 4,843 shares during the last quarter. 79.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Public Storage Trading Up 0.8 %

NYSE PSA opened at $286.92 on Monday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $288.49 and a 200-day moving average of $292.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.28 and a quick ratio of 1.28. Public Storage has a 12 month low of $270.13 and a 12 month high of $357.13. The company has a market cap of $50.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.43, a P/E/G ratio of 3.86 and a beta of 0.45.

Public Storage Announces Dividend

Analyst Ratings Changes

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 28th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 13th will be paid a dividend of $3.00 per share. This represents a $12.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.18%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 12th. Public Storage’s dividend payout ratio is presently 51.97%.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on PSA shares. Truist Financial reduced their target price on Public Storage from $335.00 to $320.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on shares of Public Storage from $338.00 to $324.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 13th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Public Storage in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of Public Storage in a research report on Monday, May 8th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $328.20.

Public Storage Company Profile

Public Storage, a member of the S&P 500 and FT Global 500, is a REIT that primarily acquires, develops, owns, and operates self-storage facilities. At March 31, 2023, we had: (i) interests in 2,877 self-storage facilities located in 40 states with approximately 205 million net rentable square feet in the United States and (ii) a 35% common equity interest in Shurgard Self Storage Limited (Euronext Brussels:SHUR), which owned 266 self-storage facilities located in seven Western European nations with approximately 15 million net rentable square feet operated under the Shurgard brand.

