RFG Advisory LLC Invests $369,000 in Public Storage (NYSE:PSA)

Posted by on Aug 14th, 2023

RFG Advisory LLC bought a new stake in Public Storage (NYSE:PSAFree Report) in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 1,223 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $369,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. US Bancorp DE boosted its position in Public Storage by 3.1% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 43,872 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $13,255,000 after purchasing an additional 1,306 shares in the last quarter. White Pine Capital LLC grew its stake in Public Storage by 7.1% in the 1st quarter. White Pine Capital LLC now owns 1,129 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $341,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Sompo Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its position in Public Storage by 39.4% during the first quarter. Sompo Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 3,930 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,187,000 after acquiring an additional 1,110 shares during the last quarter. Convergence Investment Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Public Storage in the first quarter valued at about $1,282,000. Finally, Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd grew its position in shares of Public Storage by 146.4% in the first quarter. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd now owns 8,150 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,462,000 after purchasing an additional 4,843 shares during the last quarter. 79.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Public Storage Trading Up 0.8 %

NYSE PSA opened at $286.92 on Monday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $288.49 and a 200-day moving average of $292.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.28 and a quick ratio of 1.28. Public Storage has a 12 month low of $270.13 and a 12 month high of $357.13. The company has a market cap of $50.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.43, a P/E/G ratio of 3.86 and a beta of 0.45.

Public Storage Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 28th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 13th will be paid a dividend of $3.00 per share. This represents a $12.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.18%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 12th. Public Storage’s dividend payout ratio is presently 51.97%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on PSA shares. Truist Financial reduced their target price on Public Storage from $335.00 to $320.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on shares of Public Storage from $338.00 to $324.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 13th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Public Storage in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of Public Storage in a research report on Monday, May 8th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $328.20.

Get Our Latest Report on PSA

Public Storage Company Profile

(Free Report)

Public Storage, a member of the S&P 500 and FT Global 500, is a REIT that primarily acquires, develops, owns, and operates self-storage facilities. At March 31, 2023, we had: (i) interests in 2,877 self-storage facilities located in 40 states with approximately 205 million net rentable square feet in the United States and (ii) a 35% common equity interest in Shurgard Self Storage Limited (Euronext Brussels:SHUR), which owned 266 self-storage facilities located in seven Western European nations with approximately 15 million net rentable square feet operated under the Shurgard brand.

See Also

Institutional Ownership by Quarter for Public Storage (NYSE:PSA)

Receive News & Ratings for Public Storage Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Public Storage and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.