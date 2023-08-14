RFG Advisory LLC Purchases Shares of 3,446 Lantheus Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LNTH)

RFG Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Lantheus Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LNTH – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 3,446 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $285,000.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in LNTH. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Lantheus by 4.4% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,765,120 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $546,121,000 after buying an additional 326,396 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its position in shares of Lantheus by 18.1% in the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 3,193,302 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $162,731,000 after purchasing an additional 489,203 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Lantheus by 0.3% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,393,559 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $158,047,000 after purchasing an additional 7,307 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its position in shares of Lantheus by 369.2% in the first quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 1,454,887 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $120,115,000 after purchasing an additional 1,144,793 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in Lantheus by 4.7% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,298,399 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $66,226,000 after acquiring an additional 57,911 shares during the last quarter. 99.44% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, President Paul Blanchfield sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.93, for a total transaction of $146,895.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now directly owns 92,743 shares in the company, valued at $9,082,321.99. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, CAO Andrea Sabens sold 1,752 shares of Lantheus stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.87, for a total value of $159,204.24. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 59,767 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,431,027.29. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, President Paul Blanchfield sold 1,500 shares of Lantheus stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.93, for a total value of $146,895.00. Following the completion of the sale, the president now owns 92,743 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,082,321.99. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have commented on LNTH shares. TheStreet upgraded shares of Lantheus from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Lantheus from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 11th. Truist Financial raised their target price on shares of Lantheus from $115.00 to $125.00 in a report on Friday, May 5th. Mizuho raised their target price on shares of Lantheus from $115.00 to $125.00 in a report on Friday, May 5th. Finally, JMP Securities raised their target price on shares of Lantheus from $120.00 to $130.00 in a report on Friday, May 5th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $121.83.

Shares of Lantheus stock opened at $69.00 on Monday. Lantheus Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $47.46 and a 12 month high of $100.85. The company has a current ratio of 4.88, a quick ratio of 4.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $84.09 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $81.02. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 168.29 and a beta of 0.65.

Lantheus Holdings, Inc develops, manufactures, and commercializes diagnostic and therapeutic products that assist clinicians in the diagnosis and treatment of heart, cancer, and other diseases worldwide. It provides DEFINITY, an ultrasound enhancing agent used in echocardiography exams; TechneLite, a technetium generator for nuclear medicine; Xenon-133 to assess pulmonary function; Neurolite to identify the area within the brain where blood flow has been blocked or reduced due to stroke; and Cardiolite, an injectable Tc-99m-labeled imaging agent.

