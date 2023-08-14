RFG Advisory LLC Sells 254 Shares of Marvell Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRVL)

RFG Advisory LLC cut its position in Marvell Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRVL – Free Report) by 3.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 8,243 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 254 shares during the period. RFG Advisory LLC’s holdings in Marvell Technology were worth $357,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Marvell Technology during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Oakworth Capital Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Marvell Technology in the first quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Richard W. Paul & Associates LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Marvell Technology during the fourth quarter worth $36,000. CoreCap Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Marvell Technology in the 4th quarter valued at $36,000. Finally, Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Marvell Technology during the first quarter worth about $40,000. 86.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on MRVL shares. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Marvell Technology in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Marvell Technology from $54.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Friday, May 26th. Craig Hallum increased their price objective on Marvell Technology from $56.00 to $67.00 in a report on Friday, May 26th. Raymond James raised their target price on shares of Marvell Technology from $50.00 to $64.00 in a research note on Friday, May 26th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Marvell Technology from $60.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Friday, May 26th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $65.56.

In related news, Director Michael G. Strachan sold 5,000 shares of Marvell Technology stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.45, for a total transaction of $327,250.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 31,389 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,054,410.05. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, EVP Chris Koopmans sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.56, for a total transaction of $127,120.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 138,737 shares in the company, valued at $8,818,123.72. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Michael G. Strachan sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.45, for a total transaction of $327,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 31,389 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,054,410.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 198,521 shares of company stock worth $12,035,275 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.45% of the company’s stock.

MRVL stock opened at $57.09 on Monday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $61.56 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $49.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 0.71. Marvell Technology, Inc. has a 12 month low of $33.75 and a 12 month high of $67.99.

Marvell Technology (NASDAQ:MRVL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 25th. The semiconductor company reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29 by $0.02. Marvell Technology had a negative net margin of 2.88% and a positive return on equity of 7.38%. The business had revenue of $1.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.30 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.37 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 8.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Marvell Technology, Inc. will post 0.86 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 26th. Investors of record on Friday, July 7th were paid a $0.06 dividend. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.42%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 6th. Marvell Technology’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -126.32%.

Marvell Technology, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides data infrastructure semiconductor solutions, spanning the data center core to network edge. The company develops, scales complex System-on-a-Chip architectures, integrating analog, mixed-signal, and digital signal processing functionality.

