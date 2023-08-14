RFG Advisory LLC Takes $258,000 Position in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEF)

RFG Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEF – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 2,607 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $258,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Innova Wealth Partners increased its stake in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 217.4% in the 1st quarter. Innova Wealth Partners now owns 158,199 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $15,681,000 after purchasing an additional 108,355 shares in the last quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. increased its stake in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 21.3% in the 1st quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 89,316 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $8,853,000 after purchasing an additional 15,655 shares in the last quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 818.9% in the 1st quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC now owns 340 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 303 shares in the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its stake in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 1,105.3% in the 4th quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 91,606 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $8,783,000 after purchasing an additional 84,006 shares in the last quarter. Finally, J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 80.8% in the 1st quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. now owns 6,674 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $662,000 after purchasing an additional 2,983 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.19% of the company’s stock.

iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF Stock Performance

Shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF stock opened at $94.13 on Monday. iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $92.48 and a twelve month high of $104.32. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $96.16 and a 200 day moving average price of $97.97.

iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF Announces Dividend

About iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 7th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 2nd were issued a dividend of $0.2415 per share. This represents a $2.90 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.08%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 1st.

iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund) is an is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of an index composed of the United States Treasury bonds with remaining maturities between seven and ten years. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Barclays U.S.

