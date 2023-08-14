Riskified (RSKD) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

Riskified (NYSE:RSKD – Get Free Report) is scheduled to announce its earnings results before the market opens on Tuesday, August 15th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.02) per share for the quarter. Investors interested in listening to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Riskified (NYSE:RSKD – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 17th. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.14) by $0.05. The business had revenue of $68.91 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $68.54 million. Riskified had a negative net margin of 32.69% and a negative return on equity of 16.85%. On average, analysts expect Riskified to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get Riskified alerts:

Riskified Stock Performance

Shares of Riskified stock opened at $4.17 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $683.71 million, a PE ratio of -8.02 and a beta of 1.20. Riskified has a 52-week low of $3.43 and a 52-week high of $6.73. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $4.75 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $5.17.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on shares of Riskified from $6.00 to $5.50 in a research note on Thursday, July 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Riskified has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $6.70.

Read Our Latest Analysis on Riskified

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Riskified

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Riskified in the first quarter worth $109,000. Swiss National Bank lifted its position in shares of Riskified by 24.1% during the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 53,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $320,000 after buying an additional 10,300 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Riskified during the first quarter valued at about $9,587,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Riskified by 15.2% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 371,296 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,244,000 after buying an additional 49,124 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lord Abbett & CO. LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Riskified during the first quarter valued at about $2,325,000. 30.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Riskified

(Get Free Report)

Riskified Ltd. develops and offers an e-commerce risk management platform that allows online merchants to create trusted relationships with their consumers in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. It offers Chargeback Guarantee that approves or denies online orders; Policy Protect and Account Secure, which identifies and blocks consumers that may be taking advantage of the merchant's terms and conditions or that may be trying to gain unauthorized access to another consumer's account; and PSD2, an optimize product` that help merchants to avoid bank authorization failures and abandoned shopping carts resulting from the secure customer authentication process.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Riskified Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Riskified and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.