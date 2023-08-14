Robert W. Baird Downgrades Capri (NYSE:CPRI) to Neutral

Robert W. Baird cut shares of Capri (NYSE:CPRI – Free Report) from an outperform rating to a neutral rating in a research report sent to investors on Thursday, MarketBeat.com reports. Robert W. Baird currently has $57.00 target price on the stock.

A number of other analysts have also commented on CPRI. Telsey Advisory Group reiterated a market perform rating and issued a $41.00 price objective on shares of Capri in a research report on Tuesday, August 1st. TheStreet lowered Capri from a b rating to a c rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 31st. Guggenheim lowered their price objective on Capri from $61.00 to $51.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 1st. StockNews.com lowered Capri from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, June 1st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Capri from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and set a $47.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, July 31st. Fourteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Capri has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $51.93.

Shares of NYSE CPRI opened at $53.14 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $6.17 billion, a PE ratio of 15.27, a PEG ratio of 2.83 and a beta of 2.27. The business has a fifty day moving average of $36.93 and a two-hundred day moving average of $42.77. Capri has a 52-week low of $34.17 and a 52-week high of $69.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a current ratio of 1.33.

Capri (NYSE:CPRI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 10th. The company reported $0.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $1.23 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.20 billion. Capri had a return on equity of 34.58% and a net margin of 8.44%. The business’s revenue was down 9.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.50 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Capri will post 5.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Ellevest Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Capri by 77.0% during the 4th quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 492 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 214 shares in the last quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Capri by 123.5% during the 4th quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 590 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 326 shares in the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI lifted its stake in Capri by 252.2% in the 2nd quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 1,127 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 807 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd lifted its stake in Capri by 789.3% in the 2nd quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,334 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 1,184 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital Analysts LLC bought a new stake in Capri in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $80,000. Institutional investors own 90.12% of the company’s stock.

Capri Holdings Limited designs, markets, distributes, and retails branded women's and men's apparel, footwear, and accessories in the United States, Canada, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia. It operates through three segments: Versace, Jimmy Choo, and Michael Kors. The company offers ready-to-wear, accessories, footwear, handbags, scarves and belts, small leather goods, eyewear, watches, jewelry, fragrances, and home furnishings through a distribution network, including boutiques, department, and specialty stores, as well as through e-commerce sites.

