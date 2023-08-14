Rosenblatt Securities Raises CyberArk Software (NASDAQ:CYBR) Price Target to $195.00

CyberArk Software (NASDAQ:CYBR – Free Report) had its target price boosted by Rosenblatt Securities from $185.00 to $195.00 in a research report released on Friday morning, FlyOnTheWall reports.

CYBR has been the subject of several other research reports. Wolfe Research lifted their price target on CyberArk Software from $165.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an overweight rating and issued a $180.00 price target on shares of CyberArk Software in a research note on Tuesday, July 18th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on CyberArk Software from $140.00 to $155.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research note on Friday. Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their price target on CyberArk Software from $174.00 to $185.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Oppenheimer lifted their price target on CyberArk Software from $180.00 to $195.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Friday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $182.59.

Shares of CYBR opened at $156.43 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $155.69 and a two-hundred day moving average of $146.86. CyberArk Software has a one year low of $113.19 and a one year high of $169.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 2.31 and a current ratio of 2.31. The stock has a market cap of $6.53 billion, a P/E ratio of -55.67 and a beta of 1.06.

CyberArk Software (NASDAQ:CYBR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 10th. The technology company reported ($0.58) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.86) by $0.28. The business had revenue of $175.84 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $173.20 million. CyberArk Software had a negative return on equity of 15.52% and a negative net margin of 17.55%. As a group, research analysts predict that CyberArk Software will post -2.6 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CYBR. GW&K Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of CyberArk Software in the 4th quarter valued at $57,604,000. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of CyberArk Software during the 4th quarter valued at $55,479,000. Voya Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of CyberArk Software by 41.5% during the 4th quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 1,143,888 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $148,305,000 after acquiring an additional 335,266 shares in the last quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of CyberArk Software during the 1st quarter valued at $37,337,000. Finally, Pictet Asset Management SA lifted its holdings in shares of CyberArk Software by 20.9% during the 1st quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA now owns 1,135,764 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $168,070,000 after acquiring an additional 196,627 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.66% of the company’s stock.

CyberArk Software Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, develops, markets, and sales software-based security solutions and services in the United States, Israel, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the United Kingdom, and internationally. Its solutions include Privileged Access Manager that offers risk-based credential security and session management to protect against attacks involving privileged access; Vendor Privileged Access Manager combines Privileged Access Manager and Remote Access to provide fast, easy, and secure privileged access to third-party vendors; Endpoint Privilege Manager, a SaaS solution that secures privileges on the endpoint; and Cloud Entitlements Manager, a SaaS solution, which reduces risk that arises from excessive privileges by implementing least privilege across cloud environments.

