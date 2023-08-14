Royal Bank of Canada Cuts Rayonier Advanced Materials (NYSE:RYAM) Price Target to $6.00

Rayonier Advanced Materials (NYSE:RYAM – Free Report) had its price objective decreased by Royal Bank of Canada from $7.00 to $6.00 in a research note released on Thursday, Benzinga reports. Royal Bank of Canada currently has an outperform rating on the basic materials company’s stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also issued reports on RYAM. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Rayonier Advanced Materials in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a hold rating for the company. Bank of America lowered their price objective on Rayonier Advanced Materials from $4.40 to $4.00 in a research note on Monday, July 10th.

Rayonier Advanced Materials Price Performance

Insider Buying and Selling

NYSE:RYAM opened at $3.28 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $213.59 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.62 and a beta of 3.18. Rayonier Advanced Materials has a 1 year low of $2.84 and a 1 year high of $9.84. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $4.32 and a 200-day simple moving average of $5.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 1.56 and a quick ratio of 1.32.

In other Rayonier Advanced Materials news, SVP Joshua C. Hicks purchased 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 25th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $3.96 per share, with a total value of $39,600.00. Following the purchase, the senior vice president now owns 79,595 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $315,196.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, SVP Joshua C. Hicks bought 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 25th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $3.96 per share, with a total value of $39,600.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 79,595 shares in the company, valued at approximately $315,196.20. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Thomas I. Morgan bought 12,195 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 17th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $4.11 per share, with a total value of $50,121.45. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 86,603 shares in the company, valued at $355,938.33. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last three months, insiders acquired 25,195 shares of company stock valued at $100,251. Insiders own 3.14% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Rayonier Advanced Materials

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in Rayonier Advanced Materials by 23.6% during the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 10,285 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $99,000 after purchasing an additional 1,965 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc increased its holdings in shares of Rayonier Advanced Materials by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 135,658 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,302,000 after acquiring an additional 2,290 shares during the period. Advisor Partners II LLC increased its holdings in shares of Rayonier Advanced Materials by 16.8% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Partners II LLC now owns 17,612 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $169,000 after acquiring an additional 2,534 shares during the period. HRT Financial LP increased its holdings in shares of Rayonier Advanced Materials by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. HRT Financial LP now owns 121,408 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $761,000 after acquiring an additional 2,640 shares during the period. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Rayonier Advanced Materials in the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. 82.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Rayonier Advanced Materials

Rayonier Advanced Materials Inc manufactures and sells cellulose specialty products in the United States, China, Canada, Japan, Europe, Latin America, other Asian countries, and internationally. The company operates through High Purity Cellulose, Paperboard, and High-Yield Pulp segments. Its products include cellulose specialties, which are natural polymers that are used as raw materials to manufacture a range of consumer-oriented products, such as liquid crystal displays, impact-resistant plastics, thickeners for food products, pharmaceuticals, cosmetics, cigarette filters, high-tenacity rayon yarn for tires and industrial hoses, food casings, paints, and lacquers.

See Also

