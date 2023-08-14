Royal Bank of Canada Lowers Magnite (NASDAQ:MGNI) Price Target to $18.00

Magnite (NASDAQ:MGNI – Free Report) had its price objective trimmed by Royal Bank of Canada from $20.00 to $18.00 in a research note released on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

A number of other research firms have also recently issued reports on MGNI. Stephens cut their target price on Magnite from $17.00 to $14.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. 22nd Century Group reiterated a reiterates rating on shares of Magnite in a research note on Monday, May 22nd. Susquehanna lowered their price target on Magnite from $15.00 to $13.00 and set a positive rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. B. Riley lowered their price target on Magnite from $20.00 to $16.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Finally, Cannonball Research lowered Magnite from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a report on Monday, June 5th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $14.43.

Get Magnite alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on Magnite

Magnite Stock Performance

Insider Buying and Selling

MGNI stock opened at $8.12 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97. The firm has a market cap of $1.11 billion, a P/E ratio of -4.72 and a beta of 2.15. Magnite has a 12-month low of $5.59 and a 12-month high of $15.73. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $13.80 and its 200 day simple moving average is $11.68.

In related news, CEO Michael G. Barrett sold 24,679 shares of Magnite stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.88, for a total value of $268,507.52. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,505,072 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,375,183.36. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, CEO Michael G. Barrett sold 24,679 shares of Magnite stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.88, for a total value of $268,507.52. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,505,072 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,375,183.36. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Adam Lee Soroca sold 12,390 shares of Magnite stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.88, for a total value of $134,803.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 432,277 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,703,173.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 254,868 shares of company stock valued at $3,204,366. 4.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Magnite

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Lisanti Capital Growth LLC acquired a new stake in Magnite during the 2nd quarter worth about $8,210,000. Credit Suisse AG boosted its position in Magnite by 121.5% during the 2nd quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 236,891 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,234,000 after acquiring an additional 129,955 shares during the period. S Squared Technology LLC boosted its position in Magnite by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. S Squared Technology LLC now owns 540,746 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,381,000 after acquiring an additional 6,656 shares during the period. Rubric Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Magnite during the 2nd quarter worth about $30,221,000. Finally, Meros Investment Management LP lifted its holdings in shares of Magnite by 15.1% during the 2nd quarter. Meros Investment Management LP now owns 717,666 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,796,000 after buying an additional 94,411 shares during the last quarter. 71.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Magnite

(Get Free Report)

Magnite, Inc operates an independent sell-side advertising platform in the United States and internationally. The company's platform offers applications and services for sellers of digital advertising inventory or publishers that own and operate CTV channels, applications, websites, and other digital media properties, to manage and monetize their inventory; and provides applications and services for buyers, including advertisers, agencies, agency trading desks, and demand side platforms to buy digital advertising inventory.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Magnite Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Magnite and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.