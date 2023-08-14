Russell Investments Group Ltd. Cuts Holdings in TransDigm Group Incorporated (NYSE:TDG)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. reduced its position in shares of TransDigm Group Incorporated (NYSE:TDG – Free Report) by 4.9% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 32,910 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 1,695 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd.’s holdings in TransDigm Group were worth $24,255,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in TransDigm Group in the 1st quarter worth about $27,000. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of TransDigm Group during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. acquired a new stake in TransDigm Group in the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in TransDigm Group in the 4th quarter worth $30,000. Finally, Column Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in TransDigm Group during the fourth quarter worth $45,000. 95.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on TDG. Susquehanna lifted their target price on shares of TransDigm Group from $820.00 to $850.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 9th. Bank of America lifted their price objective on TransDigm Group from $890.00 to $980.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 16th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on TransDigm Group from $920.00 to $975.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 9th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on TransDigm Group from $793.00 to $1,000.00 in a research note on Monday, May 15th. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on TransDigm Group from $960.00 to $1,013.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 9th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $889.07.

In other news, CEO Kevin M. Stein sold 11,833 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $798.13, for a total value of $9,444,272.29. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, CEO Kevin M. Stein sold 11,833 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $798.13, for a total transaction of $9,444,272.29. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, COO Joel Reiss sold 3,000 shares of TransDigm Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $812.68, for a total transaction of $2,438,040.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 3,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,925,648. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 56,602 shares of company stock valued at $48,686,166 over the last 90 days. 7.18% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of TDG stock opened at $873.28 on Monday. TransDigm Group Incorporated has a 12 month low of $499.63 and a 12 month high of $940.00. The company has a market capitalization of $48.19 billion, a PE ratio of 46.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 1.38. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $866.25 and its two-hundred day moving average is $791.15.

TransDigm Group (NYSE:TDG – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 8th. The aerospace company reported $7.25 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.87 by $1.38. The company had revenue of $1.74 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.69 billion. TransDigm Group had a negative return on equity of 39.57% and a net margin of 18.41%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $4.36 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that TransDigm Group Incorporated will post 21.49 EPS for the current year.

TransDigm Group Incorporated designs, produces, and supplies aircraft components in the United States and internationally. Its Power & Control segment offers mechanical/electro-mechanical actuators and controls, ignition systems and engine technology, specialized pumps and valves, power conditioning devices, specialized AC/DC electric motors and generators, batteries and chargers, databus and power controls, sensor products, switches and relay panels, hoists, winches and lifting devices, and cargo loading and handling systems.

