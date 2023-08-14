Russell Investments Group Ltd. Trims Position in Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. trimmed its stake in shares of Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR – Free Report) by 15.0% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 399,116 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 70,600 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd.’s holdings in Equity Residential were worth $23,945,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of EQR. American Century Companies Inc. increased its stake in Equity Residential by 234.9% in the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 12,882 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,158,000 after buying an additional 9,035 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Equity Residential by 45.5% during the first quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 4,761 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $428,000 after acquiring an additional 1,489 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Equity Residential by 85.2% during the first quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 11,356 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,021,000 after purchasing an additional 5,224 shares in the last quarter. Prudential PLC acquired a new stake in Equity Residential in the first quarter valued at about $687,000. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in Equity Residential by 8.5% in the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 9,295 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $836,000 after purchasing an additional 730 shares during the period. 82.52% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on EQR shares. Barclays cut their target price on Equity Residential from $71.00 to $69.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 31st. Mizuho reduced their target price on Equity Residential from $72.00 to $68.00 in a report on Friday, May 19th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Equity Residential from $64.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 19th. 3M reiterated an “upgrade” rating on shares of Equity Residential in a report on Friday, June 9th. Finally, Raymond James downgraded shares of Equity Residential from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $68.88.

Equity Residential Trading Up 1.3 %

Shares of Equity Residential stock opened at $66.42 on Monday. Equity Residential has a fifty-two week low of $54.60 and a fifty-two week high of $80.89. The business’s fifty day moving average is $66.18 and its two-hundred day moving average is $63.17. The company has a quick ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 0.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The firm has a market cap of $25.18 billion, a PE ratio of 30.05, a P/E/G ratio of 3.27 and a beta of 0.83.

Equity Residential Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 14th. Investors of record on Monday, June 26th were given a dividend of $0.6625 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 23rd. This represents a $2.65 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.99%. Equity Residential’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 119.91%.

Equity Residential Profile

Equity Residential is committed to creating communities where people thrive. The Company, a member of the S&P 500, is focused on the acquisition, development and management of residential properties located in and around dynamic cities that attract affluent long-term renters. Equity Residential owns or has investments in 304 properties consisting of 80,212 apartment units, with an established presence in Boston, New York, Washington, DC, Seattle, San Francisco and Southern California, and an expanding presence in Denver, Atlanta, Dallas/Ft.

