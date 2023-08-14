Safehold (NYSE:SAFE) PT Lowered to $38.00 at Royal Bank of Canada

Safehold (NYSE:SAFE – Get Free Report) had its target price cut by research analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from $41.00 to $38.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, FlyOnTheWall reports. Royal Bank of Canada’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 89.91% from the company’s previous close.

SAFE has been the topic of several other research reports. Bank of America cut their price target on Safehold from $40.00 to $34.00 in a report on Monday, May 1st. Mizuho decreased their price target on Safehold from $31.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Thursday.

Get Safehold alerts:

Read Our Latest Analysis on Safehold

Safehold Trading Down 1.9 %

Shares of SAFE stock opened at $20.01 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $1.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.04 and a beta of 1.30. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $23.96 and a 200-day moving average of $27.45. The company has a current ratio of 39.19, a quick ratio of 39.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.78. Safehold has a 1-year low of $19.51 and a 1-year high of $48.23.

Safehold (NYSE:SAFE – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 1st. The company reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.36 by ($0.01). Safehold had a negative net margin of 14.88% and a positive return on equity of 0.35%. The business had revenue of $85.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $82.90 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($4.00) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 41.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Safehold will post 1.46 earnings per share for the current year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, CEO Jay Sugarman acquired 65,420 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 8th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $21.40 per share, for a total transaction of $1,399,988.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 156,446 shares in the company, valued at $3,347,944.40. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 4.50% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in SAFE. State of Wyoming purchased a new stake in shares of Safehold in the 4th quarter worth $34,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Safehold by 455.8% during the first quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 1,395 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 1,144 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its position in shares of Safehold by 31.0% during the fourth quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,912 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after buying an additional 452 shares during the period. FMR LLC raised its stake in shares of Safehold by 17.8% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,643 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,000 after acquiring an additional 248 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC raised its stake in shares of Safehold by 493.9% during the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,049 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,000 after acquiring an additional 1,704 shares in the last quarter.

Safehold Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Safehold Inc (NYSE: SAFE) is revolutionizing real estate ownership by providing a new and better way for owners to unlock the value of the land beneath their buildings. Through its modern ground lease capital solution, Safehold helps owners of high quality multifamily, office, industrial, hospitality and mixed-use properties in major markets throughout the United States generate higher returns with less risk.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Safehold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Safehold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.