Sana Biotechnology (NASDAQ:SANA) Now Covered by Analysts at TD Cowen

Equities researchers at TD Cowen initiated coverage on shares of Sana Biotechnology (NASDAQ:SANA – Get Free Report) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, Briefing.com reports. The brokerage set a “market perform” rating on the stock.

Separately, HC Wainwright initiated coverage on Sana Biotechnology in a research note on Tuesday, May 2nd. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company.

SANA opened at $5.46 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $5.97 and a 200-day moving average price of $5.15. Sana Biotechnology has a 12-month low of $2.99 and a 12-month high of $8.66. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.08 billion, a P/E ratio of -2.89 and a beta of 0.69.

In other Sana Biotechnology news, major shareholder Ventures Fund V. Gener Flagship sold 203,758 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.31, for a total transaction of $1,285,712.98. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 1,403,037 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $8,853,163.47. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Ventures Fund V. Gener Flagship sold 347,870 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.57, for a total value of $2,285,505.90. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,447,791 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $9,511,986.87. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 633,628 shares of company stock valued at $4,082,079. Insiders own 34.90% of the company's stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Swiss National Bank raised its position in shares of Sana Biotechnology by 7.9% in the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 89,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $738,000 after acquiring an additional 6,500 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of Sana Biotechnology by 57.0% in the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 48,321 shares of the company’s stock worth $399,000 after acquiring an additional 17,543 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers raised its position in shares of Sana Biotechnology by 6.5% in the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 90,696 shares of the company’s stock worth $749,000 after acquiring an additional 5,518 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Sana Biotechnology by 8.4% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,470,876 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,451,000 after acquiring an additional 500,173 shares in the last quarter. Finally, XTX Topco Ltd bought a new position in shares of Sana Biotechnology in the 1st quarter worth approximately $86,000. Institutional investors own 68.39% of the company’s stock.

Sana Biotechnology, Inc, a biotechnology company, focuses on utilizing engineered cells as medicines. The company develops ex vivo and in vivo cell engineering platforms for various therapeutic areas with unmet treatment needs, including oncology, diabetes, central nervous system disorders, cardiovascular diseases, genetic disorders, and others.

