SBA Communications Co. (NASDAQ:SBAC) Shares Sold by ING Groep NV

ING Groep NV reduced its stake in shares of SBA Communications Co. (NASDAQ:SBAC – Free Report) by 71.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 18,346 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 45,311 shares during the period. ING Groep NV’s holdings in SBA Communications were worth $4,790,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of SBA Communications in the 4th quarter valued at about $310,556,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in shares of SBA Communications by 66.6% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,189,323 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $613,689,000 after purchasing an additional 874,947 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC raised its position in shares of SBA Communications by 294.4% during the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 797,089 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $223,432,000 after purchasing an additional 594,994 shares during the period. DigitalBridge Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of SBA Communications by 1,290.3% in the 1st quarter. DigitalBridge Group Inc. now owns 268,428 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $70,078,000 after purchasing an additional 249,121 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its position in SBA Communications by 45.9% during the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 717,720 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $246,967,000 after purchasing an additional 225,829 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 92.52% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SBAC opened at $230.06 on Monday. SBA Communications Co. has a 12-month low of $214.51 and a 12-month high of $356.59. The stock has a market capitalization of $24.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 49.48 and a beta of 0.51. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $228.86 and its 200-day moving average is $247.40.

SBA Communications ( NASDAQ:SBAC Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 31st. The technology company reported $1.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.91 by ($1.04). SBA Communications had a negative return on equity of 9.68% and a net margin of 18.71%. The business had revenue of $678.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $676.87 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $3.07 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that SBA Communications Co. will post 12.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 20th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 24th will be given a $0.85 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 23rd. This represents a $3.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.48%. SBA Communications’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 73.12%.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on SBAC shares. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on SBA Communications from $300.00 to $270.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 18th. Citigroup reduced their target price on shares of SBA Communications from $295.00 to $260.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 2nd. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of SBA Communications from $329.00 to $308.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 18th. UBS Group reduced their price objective on SBA Communications from $335.00 to $315.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 1st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on SBA Communications from $276.00 to $265.00 in a report on Monday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, SBA Communications has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $301.72.

SBA Communications Corporation is a leading independent owner and operator of wireless communications infrastructure including towers, buildings, rooftops, distributed antenna systems (DAS) and small cells. With a portfolio of more than 39,000 communications sites in 16 markets throughout the Americas, Africa and the Philippines, SBA is listed on NASDAQ under the symbol SBAC.

