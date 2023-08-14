SBA Communications (NASDAQ:SBAC) PT Lowered to $265.00 at Royal Bank of Canada

SBA Communications (NASDAQ:SBAC – Get Free Report) had its price target lowered by equities researchers at Royal Bank of Canada from $276.00 to $265.00 in a research report issued on Monday, FlyOnTheWall reports. Royal Bank of Canada’s price objective points to a potential upside of 15.19% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of SBA Communications from $295.00 to $260.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 2nd. BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on shares of SBA Communications from $260.00 to $250.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 1st. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of SBA Communications from $306.00 to $296.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 1st. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of SBA Communications from $329.00 to $308.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 18th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of SBA Communications in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, SBA Communications presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $301.72.

NASDAQ SBAC opened at $230.06 on Monday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $228.86 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $247.40. SBA Communications has a 12-month low of $214.51 and a 12-month high of $356.59. The firm has a market cap of $24.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.48 and a beta of 0.51.

SBA Communications (NASDAQ:SBAC – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, July 31st. The technology company reported $1.87 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.91 by ($1.04). The firm had revenue of $678.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $676.87 million. SBA Communications had a negative return on equity of 9.68% and a net margin of 18.71%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $3.07 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that SBA Communications will post 12.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SBAC. Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc. boosted its stake in shares of SBA Communications by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 3,164 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $887,000 after acquiring an additional 35 shares during the last quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems boosted its stake in shares of SBA Communications by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems now owns 8,482 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,378,000 after acquiring an additional 38 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia boosted its stake in shares of SBA Communications by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 8,932 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,504,000 after acquiring an additional 38 shares during the last quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of SBA Communications by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,940 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $668,000 after acquiring an additional 41 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stephens Inc. AR boosted its stake in shares of SBA Communications by 4.6% during the 1st quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 986 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $257,000 after acquiring an additional 43 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.52% of the company’s stock.

SBA Communications Corporation is a leading independent owner and operator of wireless communications infrastructure including towers, buildings, rooftops, distributed antenna systems (DAS) and small cells. With a portfolio of more than 39,000 communications sites in 16 markets throughout the Americas, Africa and the Philippines, SBA is listed on NASDAQ under the symbol SBAC.

