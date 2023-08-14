SeaWorld Entertainment (SEAS) – Research Analysts’ Recent Ratings Updates

SeaWorld Entertainment (NYSE: SEAS) has recently received a number of price target changes and ratings updates:

8/9/2023 – SeaWorld Entertainment had its price target lowered by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $68.00 to $65.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

8/9/2023 – SeaWorld Entertainment had its price target lowered by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $84.00 to $77.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

8/2/2023 – SeaWorld Entertainment had its price target lowered by analysts at Rosenblatt Securities from $69.00 to $62.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

8/1/2023 – SeaWorld Entertainment had its price target lowered by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $73.00 to $68.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

7/24/2023 – SeaWorld Entertainment had its price target lowered by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. from $75.00 to $66.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

7/21/2023 – SeaWorld Entertainment had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at B. Riley. They now have a $80.00 price target on the stock.

7/21/2023 – SeaWorld Entertainment had its price target lowered by analysts at Truist Financial Co. from $72.00 to $65.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

SeaWorld Entertainment Trading Up 0.5 %

Shares of SEAS stock opened at $51.43 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $3.29 billion, a PE ratio of 13.39 and a beta of 1.94. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $55.41 and its 200-day simple moving average is $57.83. SeaWorld Entertainment, Inc. has a 52 week low of $44.38 and a 52 week high of $68.19.

Get SeaWorld Entertainment Inc alerts:

SeaWorld Entertainment (NYSE:SEAS – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 8th. The company reported $1.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.78 by ($0.43). The company had revenue of $496.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $513.71 million. SeaWorld Entertainment had a net margin of 14.56% and a negative return on equity of 60.15%. SeaWorld Entertainment’s quarterly revenue was down 1.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.62 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that SeaWorld Entertainment, Inc. will post 4.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

Institutional Investors Weigh In On SeaWorld Entertainment

In related news, CEO Marc Swanson sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.31, for a total transaction of $237,240.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 156,537 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,284,209.47. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . In other SeaWorld Entertainment news, CEO Marc Swanson sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.31, for a total transaction of $237,240.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 156,537 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,284,209.47. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, insider Kyle Robert Miller sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.12, for a total value of $55,120.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 30,709 shares in the company, valued at $1,692,680.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 9,000 shares of company stock worth $515,600 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Sunbelt Securities Inc. acquired a new position in SeaWorld Entertainment in the first quarter worth about $68,000. Natixis bought a new stake in shares of SeaWorld Entertainment in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $76,000. Covestor Ltd raised its position in shares of SeaWorld Entertainment by 588.6% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,632 shares of the company’s stock valued at $121,000 after acquiring an additional 1,395 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in SeaWorld Entertainment in the second quarter worth $97,000. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new stake in SeaWorld Entertainment during the first quarter valued at $187,000.

SeaWorld Entertainment, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a theme park and entertainment company in the United States. It operates SeaWorld theme parks in Orlando, Florida; San Antonio, Texas; and San Diego, California, as well as Busch Gardens theme parks in Tampa, Florida, and Williamsburg, Virginia.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for SeaWorld Entertainment Inc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SeaWorld Entertainment Inc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.