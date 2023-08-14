Select Sands Corp. (OTCMKTS:SLSDF) Short Interest Up 41.2% in July

Select Sands Corp. (OTCMKTS:SLSDF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 28,800 shares, an increase of 41.2% from the July 15th total of 20,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 21,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.3 days.

Select Sands Stock Performance

Shares of Select Sands stock opened at $0.02 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $0.02 and a 200-day moving average of $0.03. Select Sands has a 52-week low of $0.01 and a 52-week high of $0.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 0.27.

Select Sands (OTCMKTS:SLSDF – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 30th. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $5.11 million during the quarter. Select Sands had a negative net margin of 5.65% and a negative return on equity of 18.97%.

Select Sands Company Profile

Select Sands Corp., together with its subsidiaries, engages in quarrying and producing silica sand. The company holds interest in the Sandtown project located in northeast Arkansas, the United States. It sells its products to industrial and energy customers. The company was formerly known as La Ronge Gold Corp.

