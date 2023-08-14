SES-imagotag Société Anonyme (OTCMKTS:SRBEF) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

SES-imagotag Société Anonyme (OTCMKTS:SRBEF – Get Free Report) was the target of a large drop in short interest in July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 29,800 shares, a drop of 32.1% from the July 15th total of 43,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 298.0 days.
SES-imagotag Société Anonyme Stock Down 1.6 %
SES-imagotag Société Anonyme stock opened at $128.80 on Monday. SES-imagotag Société Anonyme has a one year low of $75.20 and a one year high of $180.00.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Separately, Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on shares of SES-imagotag Société Anonyme in a research report on Tuesday, July 18th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock.
SES-imagotag Société Anonyme Company Profile
SES-imagotag Société Anonyme installs and maintains electronic shelf labels worldwide. The company offers Internet of Things (IoT) devices, including electronic shelf labels, cameras, fixtures and accessories, infrastructure, Wi-Fi integrations, and Captana wireless mini cameras; and retail IoT SaaS solutions comprising VUSION Cloud, VUSION Asset Management, VUSION Manager, VUSION Studio, VUSION Link, VUSION Engage, Storefront, VUSION Rail, and VUSION Ads for brands.
