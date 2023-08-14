Shiseido Company, Limited (OTCMKTS:SSDOY) Short Interest Update

Shiseido Company, Limited (OTCMKTS:SSDOY – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest in the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,900 shares, a drop of 36.7% from the July 15th total of 3,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 44,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Shiseido Trading Down 0.4 %

Shares of OTCMKTS:SSDOY opened at $44.74 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. Shiseido has a twelve month low of $32.70 and a twelve month high of $52.51. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $45.60 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $47.13.

Shiseido (OTCMKTS:SSDOY – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 12th. The company reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10 by $0.06. Shiseido had a net margin of 2.79% and a return on equity of 4.66%. The company had revenue of $1.81 billion during the quarter. On average, equities analysts predict that Shiseido will post 0.6 EPS for the current year.

About Shiseido

Shiseido Company, Limited engages in the production and sale of cosmetics in Japan and internationally. The company offers fragrances; and skincare and makeup products. It also engages in the restaurant and food, and retail businesses; and operates beauty salons. In addition, the company operates and supports SABFA, a professional hair makeup training school.

