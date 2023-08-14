Short Interest in Boyd Group Services Inc. (OTCMKTS:BYDGF) Decreases By 14.7%

Boyd Group Services Inc. (OTCMKTS:BYDGF – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 13,900 shares, a decrease of 14.7% from the July 15th total of 16,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 27.8 days.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of Boyd Group Services from C$274.00 to C$284.00 in a research note on Friday. Desjardins lowered shares of Boyd Group Services from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 11th. TD Securities upped their price objective on shares of Boyd Group Services from C$260.00 to C$280.00 in a report on Thursday, May 11th. Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of Boyd Group Services from C$275.00 to C$295.00 in a report on Friday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of Boyd Group Services from C$270.00 to C$280.00 in a report on Friday.

Boyd Group Services stock opened at $182.95 on Monday. Boyd Group Services has a 52-week low of $123.70 and a 52-week high of $202.76. The company has a current ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The company’s 50 day moving average is $183.73 and its two-hundred day moving average is $169.87.

Boyd Group Services Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates non-franchised collision repair centers in North America. The company operates its locations under the Boyd Autobody & Glass and Assured Automotive names in Canada; and Gerber Collision & Glass name in the United States. It also operates as a retail auto glass operator under the Gerber Collision & Glass, Glass America, Auto Glass Service, Auto Glass Authority, and Autoglassonly.com names in the United States.

