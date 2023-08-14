Short Interest in British Land Company Plc (OTCMKTS:BTLCY) Drops By 17.6%

British Land Company Plc (OTCMKTS:BTLCY – Get Free Report) saw a significant decrease in short interest in the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 10,800 shares, a decrease of 17.6% from the July 15th total of 13,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 101,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

BTLCY has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Barclays lowered their price target on British Land from GBX 465 ($5.94) to GBX 432 ($5.52) in a research report on Monday, July 17th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on British Land from GBX 355 ($4.54) to GBX 325 ($4.15) in a research report on Friday, June 9th. Finally, HSBC lowered British Land from a “buy” rating to a “reduce” rating in a research report on Monday, July 10th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $420.67.

OTCMKTS:BTLCY opened at $3.96 on Monday. British Land has a 12-month low of $3.54 and a 12-month high of $5.90. The company has a current ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 0.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $4.15 and a 200 day moving average price of $4.70.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 7th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 23rd were paid a $0.0974 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 22nd. This is a boost from British Land’s previous dividend of $0.10. This represents a yield of 4.58%.

Our portfolio of high quality UK commercial property is focused on London Campuses and Retail & London Urban Logistics assets throughout the UK. We own or manage a portfolio valued at £13.0bn (British Land share: £8.9bn) as at 31 March 2023 making us one of Europe's largest listed real estate investment companies.

