Short Interest in British Land Company Plc (OTCMKTS:BTLCY) Drops By 17.6%

British Land Company Plc (OTCMKTS:BTLCY – Get Free Report) saw a significant decrease in short interest in the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 10,800 shares, a decrease of 17.6% from the July 15th total of 13,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 101,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.
Analyst Ratings Changes
BTLCY has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Barclays lowered their price target on British Land from GBX 465 ($5.94) to GBX 432 ($5.52) in a research report on Monday, July 17th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on British Land from GBX 355 ($4.54) to GBX 325 ($4.15) in a research report on Friday, June 9th. Finally, HSBC lowered British Land from a “buy” rating to a “reduce” rating in a research report on Monday, July 10th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $420.67.
Get Our Latest Research Report on British Land
British Land Price Performance
British Land Increases Dividend
The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 7th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 23rd were paid a $0.0974 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 22nd. This is a boost from British Land’s previous dividend of $0.10. This represents a yield of 4.58%.
About British Land
Our portfolio of high quality UK commercial property is focused on London Campuses and Retail & London Urban Logistics assets throughout the UK. We own or manage a portfolio valued at £13.0bn (British Land share: £8.9bn) as at 31 March 2023 making us one of Europe's largest listed real estate investment companies.
