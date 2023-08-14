Short Interest in China Overseas Land & Investment Limited (OTCMKTS:CAOVY) Decreases By 22.2%

China Overseas Land & Investment Limited (OTCMKTS:CAOVY – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 5,600 shares, a decline of 22.2% from the July 15th total of 7,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3.1 days.

China Overseas Land & Investment Stock Down 2.6 %

Shares of China Overseas Land & Investment stock opened at $11.10 on Monday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $10.98 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $12.05. China Overseas Land & Investment has a 1-year low of $9.50 and a 1-year high of $14.64.

China Overseas Land & Investment Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 3rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 3rd were paid a $0.2172 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 30th. This is an increase from China Overseas Land & Investment’s previous dividend of $0.22. China Overseas Land & Investment’s payout ratio is 9.05%.

About China Overseas Land & Investment

China Overseas Land & Investment Limited, an investment holding company, engages in the property development and investment, and other operations in the People's Republic of China and the United Kingdom. The company operates through Property Development, Property Investment, and Other Operations segments.

