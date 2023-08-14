Short Interest in Close Brothers Group plc (OTCMKTS:CBGPY) Drops By 16.7%

Close Brothers Group plc (OTCMKTS:CBGPY – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest during the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 500 shares, a decline of 16.7% from the July 15th total of 600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.7 days.

Several research firms have commented on CBGPY. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on shares of Close Brothers Group from GBX 1,175 ($15.02) to GBX 1,150 ($14.70) in a research note on Monday, July 24th. Berenberg Bank lowered their target price on shares of Close Brothers Group from GBX 1,150 ($14.70) to GBX 1,100 ($14.06) in a research note on Friday, August 4th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $1,066.67.

CBGPY stock opened at $21.02 on Monday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $23.11 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $23.15. Close Brothers Group has a one year low of $19.32 and a one year high of $27.15.

Close Brothers Group plc, a merchant banking company, engages in the provision of financial services to small businesses and individuals in the United Kingdom. It operates through five segments: Commercial, Retail, Property, Asset Management, and Securities. The company offers various savings products, including personal and business savings, and pension deposits.

