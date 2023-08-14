Short Interest in Hugo Boss AG (OTCMKTS:BOSSY) Increases By 25.0%

Hugo Boss AG (OTCMKTS:BOSSY – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 500 shares, an increase of 25.0% from the July 15th total of 400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 2,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, UBS Group assumed coverage on Hugo Boss in a report on Wednesday, June 7th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $58.00.

Get Hugo Boss alerts:

Get Our Latest Analysis on Hugo Boss

Hugo Boss Stock Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS BOSSY opened at $15.50 on Monday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $15.30 and a 200 day moving average price of $14.44. Hugo Boss has a 52 week low of $9.02 and a 52 week high of $16.93. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.46 billion, a PE ratio of 21.23 and a beta of 1.24.

Hugo Boss (OTCMKTS:BOSSY – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 2nd. The company reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Hugo Boss had a return on equity of 22.71% and a net margin of 5.95%. The company had revenue of $1.12 billion during the quarter.

About Hugo Boss

Hugo Boss AG is a fashion and lifestyle company that offers women’s and men’s apparel. Its brands include BOSS and HUGO. It also focuses on the development and distribution of fragrances, eyewear, watches, and children’s fashion. The company was founded by Hugo Ferdinand Boss in 1924 and is headquartered in Metzingen, Germany.

Read More

